Why the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Is Worth the Annual Fee

Bonus points, elite status, and a low annual fee all make the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless one of the best hotel credit cards.

With 30 brands including Ritz-Carlton, Westin, and Residence Inn, and over 8,000 participating hotels worldwide, not to mention more than 120 million members, Marriott Bonvoy is the world's largest hotel loyalty program. No matter where in the world you end up traveling, even if it remains close to home for the foreseeable future, having some Marriott Bonvoy points in your back pocket can be a great way to save money on stays. The easiest way to earn those points is by carrying a Marriott Bonvoy cobranded credit that earns rewards on everyday purchases. Doing so can also ensure you enjoy other perks such as automatic elite status and annual free reward nights. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card is a fine choice for road warriors and occasional leisure travelers alike thanks to numerous bonus earning opportunities and an affordable annual fee. Here's everything you need to know about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless details Although it doesn't offer the flashier perks of its more premium counterpart, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is nonetheless a solid choice that makes sense for a broader range of travelers. Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. That's more than enough for a free night in some of Marriott's most luxurious St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton properties, or several nights at more budget-minded brands like Courtyard and Sheraton. Annual fee: $95 Earning rates: Rack up six points per dollar on purchases made at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, and two points per dollar on all other purchases. The card waives foreign transaction fees, too. Annual free night: Every year after the account anniversary and the annual fee is paid, cardholders receive a free night award worth up to 35,000 points (we'll get to more on this below). Elite status: Cardholders receive 15 elite night credits per calendar year, which is more than enough for the first rung of status, Silver. Perks at that level include potential room upgrades, late checkout times, and earning bonus points on stays. If you spend $35,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year, you get a bump up to Gold status. Eligibility: Unfortunately, you won't receive the welcome offer if you currently have this card or another one from Marriott, including the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, or the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, among others. If you don't currently have one of these cards, but did in the past and received its welcome bonus within the past 24 months, you might also be precluded. How to redeem Marriott Bonvoy points There are a few different ways to redeem Marriott Bonvoy points, but by far the easiest and most valuable is simply for hotel stays. Participating hotels fall into one of eight categories, with nightly rates ranging from 4,000 to 100,000 points depending on the hotel, the dates, and whether special saver awards are available. Standard award nights (meaning at times that are neither off-peak nor at the busiest times) range from 7,500 to 85,000 points per night.

For example, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Dallas Park Central has rooms that go for 5,000 at off-peak times, 7,500 at standard times, and 10,000 points at peak times. By contrast, at the Category 8 Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, room rates range from 63,000 to 100,000 points. It can be confusing, but the best way to find out how many points you’ll need is simply to search in the area you want to stay on the dates you need and see how many points are required. In general (and based on a lot of award searches), try to get at least 0.7 cents in value per point you redeem. So if you are redeeming 5,000 points, your room should cost at least $35 per night, which isn’t hard to do. If you’re going for one of those 100,000-point redemptions, make sure you’re using them for a night that would cost $700 or more if you paid. Also keep in mind that when you redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for stays of five nights or more, your fifth night is free. So if you booked a five-night stay, you’d only need enough points for four nights—effectively scoring a 20 percent discount. Hotel stays aside, one of the things that makes Marriott Bonvoy points so interesting is that you can convert them into miles with over 40 different airlines. The conversion ratio is three Marriott points to one airline mile with most partners. When you convert 60,000 Marriott points at a time, you get a 5,000-mile bonus with most partners. So let’s say you transferred 60,000 Marriott points to your American Airlines AAdvantage account. You’d end up with a total of 25,000 airline miles. This is definitely an option worth considering if you need to top up your frequent flier account for an upcoming award flight. How to use the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless free reward night Perhaps the best perk offered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is that annual free reward night. However, be aware of a few parameters. First, it’s only redeemable for a single night, and it expires within one year of issuance. It is only valid for awards costing up to 35,000 points, too. That puts most of Marriott’s higher-end hotels in Categories 6–8 out of reach. But you can still find some solid value options. In general, look to redeem your free night award at hotels in Category 4 or Category 5, the latter of which has standard award rates of 35,000 points per night. That way, you can make sure you’re getting the most value for your certificate. To put it into context, the W Chicago–City Center is a Category 5 property where you could redeem your certificate at most times, while room rates start at around $220 per night. Farther afield, the Ritz-Carlton, Istanbul, and the St. Regis Bangkok are two other Category 5 hotels where award rates are 35,000 points or under on many dates while paid rates start at around $230 and $180, respectively. Depending on where you redeem your certificate, you could be saving hundreds of dollars per year, which makes the $95 annual fee for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card more than worth it. Travel and purchase benefits One final component to consider is this card’s outstanding suite of travel and purchase protections, many of which are important now more than ever. Among the ones cardholders can count on: Trip delay reimbursement: If your trip is delayed over 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, you might be covered up to $500 per ticket for things like meals and lodging. Lost luggage coverage: Cardholders and immediate family members are eligible for up to $3,000 for checked or carry-on luggage that is damaged or lost. Baggage delay insurance: If your bag is delayed over six hours, you might get up to $100 per person per day for up to five days for essential purchases like clothing and toiletries until your belongings arrive. Purchase protection: If something you buy with your card is damaged or stolen within 120 days, you might be reimbursed up to $500 per item, with a maximum benefit of $50,000 per account.

