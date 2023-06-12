Earn up to 200K Points With These Record-Breaking Marriott AmEx Credit Card Offers

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Marriott Bonvoy’s loyalty program just launched one its most lucrative credit card welcome offers ever, making it easy to quickly accrue points through card spending and by staying at hotels in the Bonvoy portfolio. Here’s how this two-part offer works: First, you’ll earn a welcome bonus for spending a certain amount within a given timeframe. Second, earn an additional 50,000 bonus points after you stay six eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through January 31, 2024. Card applications must be received by August 9, 2023, to be eligible for these mega-bonuses.

Across a solid lineup of cobranded credit cards, Marriott Bonvoy’s most premium card, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card (annual fee $650, see rates and fees) is awarding the most points to new cardholders: 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $6,000 on eligible purchases in the first six months plus the 50,000 points per six-night-stay bonus. That’s 200,000 points that can be redeemed for vacation time almost anywhere in the world thanks to Marriott’s extensive portfolio of 30 brands (8,300 properties in 138 countries and territories). The midrange Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card ($250, see rates and fees) is offering up to 175,000 points as follows: 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $6,000 on eligible purchases in the first six months plus the 50,000 points per six-night-stay bonus.

Here’s the rundown on the two card promotions to help you decide which card is right for you.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card relaunched back in summer 2022, granting cardholders perk-heavy Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite Status (versus previous Gold Status) and increasing the value of its annual anniversary Free Night Award, up to 85,000 points from a previous 50,000.

The Brilliant is a great card for Marriott loyalists who can take full advantage of Platinum Elite Status, which usually requires 50 nights per year, and comes with benefits like hotel lounge access, enhanced room upgrade, and 4 p.m. late checkout (all subject to availability). However, it’s also a smart choice for travelers who spend only a few weeks—even a week—per year in hotel rooms and appreciate the pampering that comes with Platinum status. The $650 annual fee may seem steep at first, but after factoring in the value of the annual certificate (which can be often redeemed at properties that command $1,000 per night), the coveted Platinum status, airport lounge access (yes, that too!), and statement credits, the annual fee is completely offset.

Note that when the card relaunched last year, it came with an enticing limited-time 150,000-point bonus, which at the time was the best we had seen for this card. The introductory offer was then lowered to 95,000 points and even 85,000 at times. The current bonus, up to 200,000 points, is its best offer yet. You’ll earn 150,000 points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in your six months from your account opening plus earn 50,000 bonus points after staying six eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through January 31, 2024.

It’s not just a welcome mega-bonus that allows cardholders to rack up points quickly; there’s also a great points earnings structure. You’ll earn up to 21 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other purchases. If you plan to take full advantage of the current introductory offer and end up spending the six nights at Bonvoy properties with an average cost of, say, $300, you will get not only the 50,000-point bonus but also an additional 37,800 points (earning 21 points per dollar x 300 dollars per night x 6 nights). That’s a lot of points!

During those hotel nights, expect on-property perks thanks to the automatic Platinum Elite Status that comes with the card. Also expect airport lounge access when flying to or from your destination. The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card gives complimentary Priority Pass Select Membership (enrollment required), granting access to the cardholder plus two guests to over 1,300 airline lounges worldwide. Moreover, you’ll earn up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (rationed as $25 back per month) for dining purchases at restaurants worldwide and get up to $100 in statement credits once every four years toward the application fee for Global Entry, or up to $85 once every four and a half years for TSA PreCheck.

Additionally, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card keeps its cardholders happy over the long term, giving one Free Night Award each year after the card renewal month. The award can be used for one hotel or resort night, valued up to 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. That amount of points typically can get you a property in the $1,000 range. Not bad!

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card was introduced in September 2022, appealing to travelers wanting to accrue hotel award nights quickly and automatic Gold Status without paying a high annual fee. For its launch offer, the card wooed customers with a 125,000-point introductory bonus, which later dropped to 85,000 points. Right now you’ll earn 125,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in six months from your account opening, plus 50,000 bonus points after staying six eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through January 31, 2024.

Like its big sister the Brilliant, the Bevy has a great points earnings structure. You’ll earn up to 18.5 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, 4 points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year), and 2 points on all other purchases. Using our previous example, if you plan to take full advantage of the current introductory offer and end up spending the six nights at Bonvoy properties with an average cost of, say, $300, you will get the 50,000 bonus plus an additional 33,300 points (earning 18.5 points per dollar x 300 dollars per night x 6 nights). That’s also a lot of points.

The Bevy doesn’t offer any annual credits like the Brilliant but cardholders do receive automatic Gold Status and earn a Free Night Award (worth up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points, not 85,000) after making $15,000 in purchases per year.

Takeaways

Marriott Bonvoy continues to present solid opportunities for scoring free nights at even its most esteemed brands with its two latest best-ever offers from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card.

Despite its high annual fee, we prefer the Brilliant for its perks of Platinum elite status, statement credits, airport lounge access, and the value of an annual free-night certificate that more than offsets the annual fee. If you have been eyeing a Marriott credit card and plan to spend a week or more at hotels before the end of the year, strongly consider getting one of these two Marriott credit cards. Just remember, card applications must be received by August 9, 2023, to be eligible for these mega-bonuses.

