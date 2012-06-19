Mariana Tschudi’s Lima, Peru

N

AME: Mariana TschudiAGE: 33NEIGHBORHOOD: Barranco, Lima, PeruOCCUPATION: Digital film artist

As an artist, I like having other creative people around; it inspires me and makes me feel like I belong to a community. There are a lot of artists where I live in Barranco, a neighborhood on the western edge of Lima that borders the water. Barranco is very alive culturally. I guess you’d call it bohemian.

Lima has lost a lot of its historical flavor to anonymous modern urbanism, but Barranco—even though it’s getting trendier and trendier—still has lots of character. Its colonial style has been preserved. Streets are lined with beautiful old houses that are painted bright colors and have wooden balconies and patios filled with plants. You walk into one of the houses, and you feel like you’ve instantly been transported miles away from the city.

A lot of galleries dedicated to contemporary Peruvian art are located in the casonas (old mansions that have been remodeled) along Paseo Sáenz Peña or around the corner on Avenida Grau. Strolling from one gallery to another makes a nice little art tour. Once a year, the area holds an Art Week, when the galleries stay open all night and musicians play in the streets.

This is a great neighborhood for live music. There’s one street, The Boulevard— its real name is Sánchez Carrión, but everyone calls it El Bulevar—that is lined with places to hear bands. Everyone in the neighborhood goes there on weekends.