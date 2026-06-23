These Three Waterfront Hotels Give Travelers a Rare Chance to Stay on Malta’s Coastline

With more than 300 days of sunshine and some of the world’s clearest blue waters, Malta has captivated travelers for nearly 8,000 years. Prehistoric temples, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and Europe’s premier scuba-diving spots all sit beside a coastline shaped by rugged limestone cliffs, fortified harbors, and rocky inlets.

While the dramatic shoreline is part of Malta’s appeal, it also means that sea access can vary. You’ll often find swimming spots tucked below rocky paths or steep stairways, making hotel location an important part of experiencing Malta’s coastline. These three waterfront Radissons make it easy to experience different sides of the island, whether you want direct beach access, a harbor-front stay, or panoramic ocean views.

Stay at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Malta Golden Sands

Coastal trails and sandy beaches surround the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Malta Golden Sands. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Despite Mediterranean views around every turn, Malta’s rugged coastline can make finding a true sandy spot to enjoy the water a surprising challenge. The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Malta Golden Sands, is the only five-star hotel in Malta with direct access to a natural sandy beach, making it easy for guests to move between swimming, dining, wellness, and island activities. Plus, every room includes a private balcony, and many have sea views.

The pool terrace at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Malta Golden Sands Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

The hotel sits beside Malta’s only national park, Il-Majjistral Park, where coastal trails wind past cliffs and historic sites. A sunset hike is one of the best ways to experience the landscape (and views) while temperatures are cooler. Or, for a different perspective of the island, try parasailing—easily arranged through the resort’s on-site water sports center, Aquamarine.

After the day’s outdoor adventures, guests can settle in at one of the hotel’s seven venues. At Essence of India, try the signature dish, Nalli Nihari, a slow-cooked lamb shank flavored with cashews, cardamom, and rose petals. For a poolside meal with craft cocktails, reserve a gazebo at MedAsia, the waterfront restaurant.

In between leisurely stretches on Golden Bay beach, care for yourself at the Myoka Sands Spa. You can enjoy a traditional hammam, Ayurvedic treatments, and wellness rituals using local ingredients, including Maltese salt, olive oil, and prickly pear.

Book the Radisson Blu Resort, Malta St. Julian’s

Waterfront views at the Radisson Blu Resort, Malta St. Julian’s Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

At the Radisson Blu Resort, Malta St. Julian’s, perched along St. George’s Bay, the Mediterranean stretches in every direction. Soak in the views from above, then go diving to experience the water from below.

Malta’s famously gin-clear waters make the islands one of Europe’s top scuba-diving destinations. Located minutes from the resort, Starfish Diving Malta is a full-service scuba center with beginner PADI courses, technical diving, and charter packages to Malta’s best underwater sites, including wreck and cave dives on Comino and Gozo.

Translucent aqua waters meet dramatic cliffs in Comino. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Back on land, guests can sample Maltese specialties at the resort’s restaurant and lido, the Edge. Try the breaded gbejna cheese and fresh lampuki (mahi-mahi). Or, for another al fresco experience, book a table at Le Bistro to sample dishes made with seasonal ingredients and the dessert spread featuring Maltese delicacies such as date fritters and helwa ice cream, which is based on a nougat-like confection.

Visitors can also unwind in the resort’s outdoor and indoor pool area, enjoy the sea views from each room’s furnished private balcony, or book one of the unique wellness treatments at Dee Spa. Try the Seashells Massage, which uses warm tiger-striped clamshells to soothe muscles tired from a day of diving.

Reserve Cavalieri Hotel Malta

The Cavalieri Hotel Malta overlooks the waterfront promenade between Sliema and St. Julian’s. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

In Balluta Bay, Cavalieri Hotel Malta, a member of Radisson Individuals, sits on the historic waterfront, with brightly colored luzzu boats drifting beneath a skyline of neo-Gothic architecture. The hotel’s location places guests within easy walking distance of Sliema and St. Julian’s, making the waterfront promenade a natural extension of the stay. Stroll along the limestone pathways to duck into local restaurants and cafes, browse small shops, or simply claim a quiet bench overlooking the water.

Back at the hotel, end your day by leaping from the hotel deck into the bay for a sunset swim before settling onto the Baco Noir terrace for cocktails overlooking the harbor. Multiple terraces and pool decks with views of Balluta Bay also give the property a dramatic setting for weddings and special events.