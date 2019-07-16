Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel News

Make Your “Roman Holiday” Dreams Come True With a Luxe Fiat 500 Rental

By Michelle Baran

Jul 16, 2019

The joy of a vintage Fiat meets the reassurance of a modern rebuild.

Courtesy of Hertz

The joy of a vintage Fiat meets the reassurance of a modern rebuild.

This updated version of the classic car just became the wheels we have to have on our next Italy road trip.

Hertz Italy recently revealed a new luxury conversion of the iconic Fiat 500, which is available to rent as part of its Selezione Italia, or Italian Collection, and we are quite smitten.

The Selezione Italia portfolio consists of classic “Made in Italy” cars, including Fiats, Alfa Romeos, Maseratis, and Abarths.

 

The Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e is a custom-built, eco-friendly convertible version.
Courtesy of Hertz
The Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e is a custom-built, eco-friendly convertible version.

To bring the Fiat 500 back to life, Hertz teamed up with Milan-based auto design house Garage Italia. The reinterpreted Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e, based on a vintage Fiat 500, is a custom-built, electric, convertible version with a retro-fitted motor.

The Selezione Italia, all currently available to rent, now includes the following models:

  • Abarth 595 Competizione e Turismo
  • Abarth 124 Spider
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce
  • Alfa Romeo 4C
  • Fiat 500 Cabrio
  • Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e by Garage Italia
  • Fiat 124 Spider
  • Maserati Ghibli
  • Maserati Levante and Maserati Levante Hertz Limited Edition
  • Maserati Quattroporte

The interior details of the Fiat 500 are swoon worthy.
Courtesy of Hertz
The interior details of the Fiat 500 are swoon worthy.

The Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e is the only car in the collection that has a vintage look and feel and is the only electric vehicle in the lineup.

Prices for the Selezione Italia rentals start at around $300 per day and vary depending on the model, location, and rental period.

Earlier this year, Hertz launched a similar program in the United Kingdom called The British Collection, featuring new diesel cars such as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F Pace, E Pace, XE and XF.

