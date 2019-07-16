Make Your “Roman Holiday” Dreams Come True With a Luxe Fiat 500 Rental

Courtesy of Hertz
Jul 16, 2019
The joy of a vintage Fiat meets the reassurance of a modern rebuild.
This updated version of the classic car just became the wheels we have to have on our next Italy road trip.
Hertz Italy recently revealed a new luxury conversion of the iconic Fiat 500, which is available to rent as part of its Selezione Italia, or Italian Collection, and we are quite smitten.
The Selezione Italia portfolio consists of classic “Made in Italy” cars, including Fiats, Alfa Romeos, Maseratis, and Abarths.
To bring the Fiat 500 back to life, Hertz teamed up with Milan-based auto design house Garage Italia. The reinterpreted Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e, based on a vintage Fiat 500, is a custom-built, electric, convertible version with a retro-fitted motor.
The Selezione Italia, all currently available to rent, now includes the following models:
The Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e is the only car in the collection that has a vintage look and feel and is the only electric vehicle in the lineup.
Prices for the Selezione Italia rentals start at around $300 per day and vary depending on the model, location, and rental period.
Earlier this year, Hertz launched a similar program in the United Kingdom called The British Collection, featuring new diesel cars such as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F Pace, E Pace, XE and XF.
