Make Your “Roman Holiday” Dreams Come True With a Luxe Fiat 500 Rental

Hertz Italy recently revealed a new luxury conversion of the iconic Fiat 500, which is available to rent as part of its Selezione Italia, or Italian Collection, and we are quite smitten.

The Selezione Italia portfolio consists of classic “Made in Italy” cars, including Fiats, Alfa Romeos, Maseratis, and Abarths.

Courtesy of Hertz The Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e is a custom-built, eco-friendly convertible version.

To bring the Fiat 500 back to life, Hertz teamed up with Milan-based auto design house Garage Italia. The reinterpreted Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e, based on a vintage Fiat 500, is a custom-built, electric, convertible version with a retro-fitted motor.

The Selezione Italia, all currently available to rent, now includes the following models:

Abarth 595 Competizione e Turismo

Abarth 124 Spider

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce

Alfa Romeo 4C

Fiat 500 Cabrio

Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e by Garage Italia

Fiat 124 Spider

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Levante and Maserati Levante Hertz Limited Edition

Maserati Quattroporte

Courtesy of Hertz The interior details of the Fiat 500 are swoon worthy.

The Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e is the only car in the collection that has a vintage look and feel and is the only electric vehicle in the lineup.



Prices for the Selezione Italia rentals start at around $300 per day and vary depending on the model, location, and rental period.

Earlier this year, Hertz launched a similar program in the United Kingdom called The British Collection, featuring new diesel cars such as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F Pace, E Pace, XE and XF.



>> Next: Our Complete Guide to Rome