Luxury Travel News: Shop Singita, Wellness for Kids, and Oceania’s New World Cruise

T he new way to shop Singita

Singita has launched an online boutique and gallery, where anyone can purchase Singita artwork, blankets, pillows, jewelry, furniture, and more. It’s not quite as easy to shop as Amazon (you send an inquiry and a consultant responds within three days for details on international taxes and shipping), but for those seeking a glamorous addition to their home, it is all here. I especially want this lion profile print for daily mood inspiration or these locally woven underplates (aka chargers) for my dining room table.

The Lanesborough’s new menu of nonalcoholic cocktails

The Lanesborough in London has introduced a new menu of eight nonalcoholic cocktails, in a nod to Dry January. But guests are requesting these drinks year-round, according to bar manager Mickael Perron. “Not drinking alcohol when out in a bar is no longer a taboo, and Dry January is certainly helping the industry to adapt to the increasing number of requests for non- or low-alcohol experiences,” he says.

Perron is using new products on the market such as Aecorn to deliver more complex notes to nonalcoholic cocktails, recreating flavors from well-known cocktails like the Aperol Spritz. The Lanesborough’s nonalcoholic version is the Bittersweet Spritz with notes of grapefruit, orange, and citrus—one to drink in January and dream of summer in Italy.

Luxury wellness for kids