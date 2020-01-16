Home>Travel inspiration>AFAR Advisor

Luxury Travel News: Shop Singita, Wellness for Kids, and Oceania’s New World Cruise

By Annie Fitzsimmons

Jan 16, 2020

A lion print now available at Singita’s shop 

Courtesy of Singita

Luxury travel news for January 16, 2020

The new way to shop Singita 

Singita has launched an online boutique and gallery, where anyone can purchase Singita artwork, blankets, pillows, jewelry, furniture, and more. It’s not quite as easy to shop as Amazon (you send an inquiry and a consultant responds within three days for details on international taxes and shipping), but for those seeking a glamorous addition to their home, it is all here. I especially want this lion profile print for daily mood inspiration or these locally woven underplates (aka chargers) for my dining room table. 

The Lanesborough’s new menu of nonalcoholic cocktails 

The Lanesborough in London has introduced a new menu of eight nonalcoholic cocktails, in a nod to Dry January. But guests are requesting these drinks year-round, according to bar manager Mickael Perron. “Not drinking alcohol when out in a bar is no longer a taboo, and Dry January is certainly helping the industry to adapt to the increasing number of requests for non- or low-alcohol experiences,” he says. 

Perron is using new products on the market such as Aecorn to deliver more complex notes to nonalcoholic cocktails, recreating flavors from well-known cocktails like the Aperol Spritz. The Lanesborough’s nonalcoholic version is the Bittersweet Spritz with notes of grapefruit, orange, and citrus—one to drink in January and dream of summer in Italy. 

Luxury wellness for kids 

Four Seasons New York Downtown has launched free wellness workshops for kids who are accompanied by a paying guest. My favorites are Capoeira Kids for music and dance; Future Yogi; Mini and Me Fitness; and Aqua Bebe. For those who want their kids to dig deeper into wellness trends, there is even a crystal class to “introduce little ones to the science of healing energy stones” and Mindfulness in the Making to teach meditation, openness, and kindness. 

Wellness in St. Lucia

BodyHoliday, one of the original luxury wellness resorts, will team up as a VIP partner of the first Wellness Music Festival at Pigeon Island in St. Lucia September 24–26, 2020. International jazz and soul artists, including Dee Dee Bridgewater, a Grammy and Tony Award winner, will perform alongside a Wellness Village that offers local dishes, health-based workshops and presentations, and spa treatments. 

See the (entire?) world in 180 days

Oceania has unveiled its 2022 world cruise, and cruisers hit six continents and 44 countries in 180 days, among them the USA (Hawaii) and French Polynesia. The trip includes a 12-day immersion in Japan, visiting vineyards in the Cape Winelands, and stops at urban centers in Asia like Shanghai and Yangon. The itinerary also features African game reserves and Aboriginal culture in Australia. I’d tack on a few extra nights in New York City at the end of the Los Angeles to NYC route (from January to July). 

