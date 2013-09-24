Luke Nguyen’s Sydney: Surry Hills

NAME: Luke Nguyen

NEIGHBORHOOD: Surry Hills, Sydney, Australia

OCCUPATION: Luke is co-owner of the award-winning Vietnamese restaurant Red Lantern. He also hosts a culinary travel show called Luke Nguyen’s Vietnam, which airs on the Cooking Channel.

There is so much to do in Surry Hills—theaters, galleries, cafés, and pubs—and yet it’s got a small community feel. Everyone knows each other. The area is what’s known in Sydney as an inner-city suburb, which means it’s a residential area close to the city center. Surry Hills is near everything Sydney has to offer, from the Central Business District to beautiful Bondi Beach. I live with my partner, Suzanna Boyd, and our two cats, in a three-level Victorian-era home. The architecture here is fantastic. From my house, I can walk to my restaurant, Red Lantern, which is also in a renovated Victorian building with an ornate, cast-iron fence.

There is a thriving food scene here. I would argue it’s one of the best in the world. You can find fine-dining establishments such as Marque, which has a French feel, or the Bentley, which is modern and creative, with a touch of molecular gastronomy and a great wine list. We also have casual, sunny, and stylish cafés, such as Bills, which is famous for its creamy scrambled eggs and ricotta hotcakes.