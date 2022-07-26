Lufthansa to Cancel Nearly All Germany Flights on Wednesday

Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.

The airline said Tuesday that the strike will force the cancellation of 678 flights at Frankfurt, 32 of them on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday. It also is canceling 345 flights at Munich, including 15 on Tuesday.

Lufthansa said that 92,000 passengers will be affected by the Frankfurt cancellations and 42,000 by the Munich disruption. It said those affected will be contacted Tuesday and rebooked on alternative flights where possible but warned that “the capacities available for this are very limited.”

The company said the strike may still lead to “individual flight cancellations or delays” on Thursday and Friday.

The ver.di service workers’ union announced the one-day strike on Monday as it seeks to raise pressure on Lufthansa in negotiations on pay for about 20,000 employees of logistical, technical, and cargo subsidiaries of the airline.

Lufthansa did not say how many international flights into and out of Germany would be affected but did state that it would have to call off almost all of its flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich.

For those who have booked an international flight to Germany and find out that their connecting flight from Frankfurt or Munich has been canceled, Lufthansa recommends rebooking for another day.