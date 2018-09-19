Lufthansa Is Tapping Kegs of Beer on Certain Flights for Oktoberfest

For the first time in 50 years, Lufthansa is serving draft beer from kegs on board certain flights to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Back in the 1960s, passengers on “Lufthansa Senator Service” flights were treated to draft beer, as seen in the picture above. Limited to just three flights during Oktoberfest this year, the special beer service returns September 19 on the Munich to Newark route and continues September 25 on the Munich to Singapore flight. Just before the annual festival ends, anyone flying the Munich to Shanghai route on October 6 will enjoy the last in-flight keg of the year on Lufthansa.

To serve the beer at 32,808 feet, Lufthansa selected a special keg designed with a valve to regulate the carbon dioxide pressure so it doesn’t explode.

Courtesy of Lufthansa An example of what the kegs will look like on board

But that’s not all. To get everyone in a celebratory mood, the cabin crew on these flights will swap out their regular navy and yellow uniforms for traditional Bavarian outfits in dark blue and silver gray. Lufthansa tapped Munich-based clothing specialist, Angermaier, to design the custom dirndls for the women and lederhosen for the men.