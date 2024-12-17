6 Hidden-Gem Mexican Port Towns Where You Can Avoid the Cruise Crowds

Starting in July 2025, a $42 tax will be added to the cost of cruises to Mexico. While this decision has sparked backlash within the cruise industry, it highlights the issue of overcrowding at many of Mexico’s more popular cruise ports. Adventurous travelers may want to consider exploring Mexico’s lesser-known, less crowded ports—places less trodden by the masses and with access to the rich culture and natural beauty of the region.

The new tax eliminates a decade-old exemption for cruise passengers—up until now, cruise lines have been considered “in transit” and thus exempt from a tax because cruise passengers overnight on the ship and not in hotels. It has drawn criticism for its potential to make Mexican ports significantly more expensive than other competing Caribbean destinations. According to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the tax will make Mexican cruise ports 213 percent more expensive than the Caribbean average, with potential ripple effects on tourism. For instance, cruise lines could choose to eliminate itineraries to Mexico due to the added cost, which would have a negative effect on local businesses and tour operators.

Mexico’s busiest cruise ports are world-famous for their bustling beaches and tourist attractions, but they often struggle with the crush of cruise passengers coming in for the day, which can dilute the experience for visitors and residents. Puerto Vallarta, for example, has already welcomed 145 cruise ships through November 2024, according to the National Port System Administration (ASIPONA).

But the potential silver lining is that the news may reignite interest in smaller ports and more boutique cruise lines by drawing attention to the overcrowding of cruise ports and prompting travelers to seek out lesser-visited ones. Travelers can escape the crowds of popular destinations like Cozumel and Puerto Vallarta while discovering hidden-gem options along Mexico’s coastlines.

Not only do these more under-the-radar destinations provide travelers with less-talked-about experiences, but they help distribute the economic benefits of tourism to underrepresented local communities. The upcoming tax may spark changes to Mexico’s cruise itineraries, but travelers who want to dive deeper into Mexico can use this as the perfect excuse to sail Mexico’s less charted ports, where the pace is slower, the crowds thinner, the nature more pristine, and the culture richer.

Head to Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park in Baja Sur for some serious underwater eye candy. Photo by Leonardo Gonzalez/Shutterstock

Cabo Pulmo

Cabo Pulmo is a paradise for divers and snorkelers. The tiny village in Baja California Sur is home to one of North America’s oldest coral reefs, protected as part of the Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park. Dive into turquoise water to explore a thriving marine ecosystem, including colorful fish, sea turtles, and even sharks like bull, lemon, blacktip, and tiger. On land, the area’s desert-meets-ocean scenery is perfect for hiking and photography.

Lindblad Expeditions is one of the only cruise lines to call in Cabo Pulmo, focusing on wildlife and adventure outings as part of its itineraries hosted in partnership with National Geographic Expeditions.

You can hike to the top of Tetakawi Hill in the bay of San Carlos in Guaymas, Mexico, to get that heart rate up. Photo by Jorch R Orrantia/Shutterstock

Guaymas

Along the Sonoran coastline, backed by the Sea of Cortez, Guaymas is a quieter alternative to other Baja California ports, with a dramatic desert landscape and crystal-clear waters. Guaymas is a peaceful escape with scenic beaches like the ones in San Carlos and opportunities to explore the nearby Tetakawi Hill for hiking and panoramic views.

You can cruise to Guaymas aboard Holland America Line.

In and around La Paz, it’s all about access to serene nature and wildlife. Photo by Morgan Newnham/Unsplash

La Paz

La Paz may be the capital of Baja California Sur, but its energy is thoroughly laid-back and its aesthetic is all about Sea of Cortez views. Swim with whale sharks in the calm waters of the bay or take a boat trip to Isla Espiritu Santo, a UNESCO-protected island with undeveloped beaches and abundant wildlife, from sea lions and blue-footed boobies to dolphins, manta rays, and whales. The city’s seafront walkway Malecon is lined with historic buildings, boutiques, and restaurants.

You can call in La Paz with cruise lines like Princess Cruises, UnCruise Adventures, and Holland America Line.

See marine life in its natural habitat at the Loreto Bay National Marine Park. Photo by Shutterstock

Loreto

Loreto is one of the best-kept secrets of the Baja Peninsula. Located along the Sea of Cortez, this small port has one of the most gorgeous marine ecosystems in Mexico, known for its whale-watching tours and kayaking expeditions through the Loreto Bay National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The small downtown has a smattering of seafood restaurants, boutiques, and the Mission of Our Lady of Loreto, a colonial-era church at the center of town.

Small ship and adventure-focused cruise lines that sail to Loreto include Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Lindblad Expeditions.

Manzanillo is better known as a shipping port, but it has a lot to offer leisure travelers in terms of charm and activities, both on the coast and inland. Photo by Sergio R Ortiz/Unsplash

Manzanillo

Often overshadowed by Mexico’s larger Pacific ports, Manzanillo offers a more relaxed vibe and a wealth of outdoor activities, from fishing and surfing to beach hopping along the wild and rugged Costalegre. While Manzanillo is one of Mexico’s busiest ports in terms of shipping, it opens travel up to a part of Mexico that is often overlooked by international travelers. Known for its deep-sea fishing, Manzanillo has stunning beaches like Playa Miramar and Playa La Audiencia. Explore the bustling streets of downtown or take a scenic drive to Colima, a spectacular historic city surrounded by dramatic landscape dominated by twin volcanoes.

You can visit Manzanillo on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, and Oceania Cruises.

In the southern port town of Puerto Chiapas, visitors have access to the lush rainforest of the region. Photo by Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock

Puerto Chiapas

Puerto Chiapas is the southernmost Pacific port in Mexico not far from the Guatemalan border. The port is a gateway to the state’s lush jungles, ancient ruins, and mystic traditions. Travelers who want to immerse themselves in the stunning jungles and misty highlands of this enigmatic part of Mexico will love exploring Chiapas. Visit the Izapa archaeological site to explore Mayan ruins or tour coffee plantations in the highlands, where you’ll learn about Chiapas, one of Mexico’s most famous coffee-growing regions thanks to the volcanic soil and altitude. Don’t miss the bustling markets of nearby Tapachula, where you can shop for artisanal crafts.

Cruisers can visit Puerto Chiapas on a sailing with Holland America Line.