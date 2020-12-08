Last Chance to Apply for the Capital One Venture—and 100,000 Miles

One of the best travel credit card sign-up bonuses we’ve ever seen is coming to an end, so now’s the time to apply.

share this article

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. The past few months have been an incredible time for travel credit card promotions, with some of the highest sign-up bonuses in history. Among them, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been offering new applicants up to 100,000 miles—50,000 after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening, and an additional 50,000 after spending a total of $20,000 within 12 months. If those numbers have you thinking about applying, you only have a few more days to do so: Capital One announced this offer will end December 14, 2020. If you decided against this particular card, or were ineligible for it (for instance, if you already have it in your wallet), then there are still a lot of other great offers available. Here are some of the reasons why you might want to apply for the Capital One Venture right now, and some alternatives in case it’s not in the cards for you. Reasons to apply for the Capital One Venture Card 1. That sign-up bonus worth $1,000 (!) in travel The Capital One Venture is a great all-round choice for travelers, but let’s start with the introductory bonus. You have to spend $20,000 within a year of opening the card to earn all those miles, which might be daunting. Think of it like this, though: all that spending breaks down to putting less than $1,700 a month on your card, which seems more manageable.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, in terms of what those bonus miles can get you, Capital One Venture cardholders can redeem their rewards in a few different ways. First, you can cash them in as you make bookings through the Capital One Travel portal. Second, you can also use your card to make travel purchases—airfare, hotel reservations, cruises, and even things like taxis and time-shares—and then redeem miles for statement credits against them within 90 days. With either of these avenues, the per-mile value is one cent, so 100,000 miles is worth $1,000 toward travel. Capital One Venture miles also transfer to more than a dozen airline frequent flier and hotel points programs. Here are the rates at which Capital One miles convert to each partner. Airlines Aeromexico Club Premier (2:1.5)

Air Canada Aeroplan (2:1.5)

Air France/KLM Flying Blue (2:1.5)

Alitalia MilleMiglia (2:1.5)

Avianca LifeMiles (2:1.5)

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles (2:1.5)

Emirates Skywards (2:1)

Etihad Airways Guest Program (2:1.5)

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands (2:1.5)

Finnair Plus (2:1.5)

JetBlue TrueBlue (2:1.5)

Qantas Frequent Flyer (2:1.5)

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (2:1) Hotels ALL Accor Live Limitless (2:1)

Wyndham Rewards (2:1.5) There are a few drawbacks: 1) The only U.S. airline partner is JetBlue. 2) Unlike other transferable points like Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles don’t transfer directly at a ratio of 1:1 to these partners. That said, if you’re willing to do a little legwork, you can certainly book some tremendous rewards with partners. One way to maximize your points: Flying Blue advertises “Promo Rewards” that rotate monthly with mileage discounts of 20–50 percent between certain cities in North America, and all of Europe, on both Air France and KLM. Some economy tickets price out as low as 11,000 miles each way, while business-class seats come down as far as 28,750. With conversion rates in mind, you’d only need to transfer about 14,700 or 38,400 Capital One miles for economy or business, respectively, meaning you’d have enough miles for a few tickets in either cabin just from the card’s current sign-up bonus. 2. Solid everyday earning and burning One of the reasons why the Capital One Venture is so popular is that it has an easy-to-understand earning formula. It simply accrues two miles per dollar on every purchase (and five miles per dollar on UberEats, car rentals, and hotel bookings made with Capital One Travel through January 31, 2021). So you can rest easy knowing you’re getting double miles on everything.