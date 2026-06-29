Where to Celebrate a Big Occasion in Las Vegas

Whether to mark a 50th birthday, a 25th wedding anniversary, or another milestone, some occasions call for extraordinary celebrations. With renowned restaurants, stylish resorts and casinos, and experiences that range from wellness retreats to headline entertainment, MGM Resorts is well-suited for creating a memorable special event in Las Vegas.

The MGM Resorts Signature Events team and its variety of opportunities make everyone, from guests of honor to celebrants, feel cared for—without the logistical stress of coordinating every detail. With 13 distinct MGM Resorts destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, milestone celebrations can unfold across multiple experiences rather than a single event.

You can build an itinerary around inventive dining, sought-after performances, restorative spa experiences, and more. Here’s how MGM Resorts can turn a celebratory trip into an unparalleled Las Vegas experience.

Make the arrival part of the experience

For a special occasion, every moment counts. From the lobby to your guestroom, arrival is a visually stunning experience across MGM Resorts properties. The 84-foot-long, 3,700-pound Silver River sculpture at ARIA Resort & Casino, the chandelier spanning three levels at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Leo the Lion at MGM Grand, and the fine art collection at The Reserve at Park MGM all help set the tone for the trip.

Spacious rooms and floor-to-ceiling views also define much of what makes a stay at MGM Resorts exceptional. But the real beauty lies in the feeling throughout your milestone trip.

Also central to making your celebration perfect, MGM Resorts’ staff excels at elevating each stay into a memorable occasion. The experience extends beyond design details to the exemplary service throughout your time at MGM properties.

Enjoy fine dining

Semi-private dining in the Vault at Gymkhana within ARIA reinvents traditional Indian cuisine. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts is constantly reinventing itself with new and immersive culinary concepts. You can dine at award-winning restaurants at properties across The Strip for an elevated food tour of Las Vegas.

Enjoy CARBONE RIVIERA’s tableside preparation of Mediterranean classics like Caesar salad and branzino at Bellagio Resort & Casino. Or watch French dishes prepared before you at the counter of L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand, where the pommes purée and caviar are popular.

Taste classic Indian cuisine, unlike anything you’ve had before, at ARIA’s Gymkhana, which serves specialties like venison biryani and tandoori masala lamb chops. Book the restaurant’s semi-private dining spaces for an intimate experience worthy of a momentous occasion. Another ARIA restaurant, CATCH Las Vegas, features crowd-pleasing dishes like grilled octopus, the CATCH Roll (with crab, salmon, and miso-honey), and crispy shrimp.

Try signatures like spaghetti with tomato sauce and basil followed by Nutella bomboli with banana gelato at Scarpetta in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Asian food aficionados will want to taste the tuna pizza, pork sticky ribs, and celebrated sushi and sashimi at MGM Grand’s Morimoto Las Vegas, the brainchild of Iron Chef star Masaharu Morimoto.

With a mix of French, Italian, Mediterranean, Asian, Indian, and more cuisines, MGM Resorts’ restaurants are as diverse as they are lauded. The variety makes it easier to tailor celebrations to different tastes and group dynamics—and the team will help make arrangements for a private room or other space suited to your occasion.

Get a spa treatment

Add serenity to your celebration by booking time at an MGM Resorts spa, such as the Spa & Salon at ARIA. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

In particular for special occasions, it can help to balance itineraries in activity-filled destinations like Las Vegas with opportunities to recharge. Walk away from your time at MGM Resorts feeling rejuvenated by planning to take advantage of renowned health and wellness venues.

Enjoy a signature heat experience at the Spa at Vdara. Relax in the Shio Salt Room at the Spa & Salon at ARIA. Soak in baths among the ambiance of cascading waterfalls before heading to a steam room or sauna at the Bathhouse Spa at W Las Vegas. Or get a refreshing facial at Spa Bellagio.

For an exclusive experience, book a Hammam room treatment at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the only venue in Las Vegas with a hammam. The personalization at each venue reflects MGM Resorts’ commitment to delivering unforgettable moments to each guest.

See a live show

An excellent way to cap off a milestone trip is with a live performance, whether that means a headlining residency or an immersive production. The Signature Events team can customize your agenda based on your group’s preferred entertainment and arrange logistics.

With a longer stay, guests can build multiple performances into the itinerary. MGM Grand Garden Arena, Dolby Live at Park MGM, and Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena all host high-profile events, including concerts, sports, and specialty events.

Residencies and immersive shows include performances from Cirque du Soleil and Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand five days a week and New Kids on the Block shows in June, July, and October at Park MGM. Mary J. Blige plays at Park MGM on dates in July–October. For many groups, a shared experience watching acclaimed performers becomes one of the trip’s defining memories.

Plan a trip that matches the moment

MGM Resorts’ Signature Events team specializes in customizing experiences to meet your expectations and preferences. With dedicated points of contact, you can streamline planning (rather than calling multiple hotels and venues) to set up experiences that will last a lifetime. Marking a milestone at MGM Resorts means you can simply focus on celebrating.