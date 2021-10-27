JetBlue Launches Fall Fare Sale With One-Way Flights Starting at $31

For anyone still itching to get in one more escape this year that isn’t during the holidays, JetBlue may have just served up the inspiration and motivation you need.

The carrier has launched a three-day fare sale to 31 destinations with one-way fares starting at $31. The promotion is taking place on JetBlue.com or through the JetBlue mobile app and goes from Wednesday, October 27, through Friday, October 29. It applies to flights taking place between November 1 and December 16, 2021, with the exception of Fridays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving week (November 20–29).

The fares can also be booked as part of JetBlue vacation packages that include a hotel stay or cruise.

The flights being featured include:

Atlanta (ATL) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Austin (AUS) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Nashville (BNA) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Boston (BOS) – Arlington (DCA)

Boston (BOS) – Miami (MIA)

Boston (BOS) – Philadelphia (PHL)

Boston (BOS) – San Antonio (SAT)

Cleveland (CLE) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Arlington (DCA) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Arlington (DCA) – Orlando (MCO)

Newark (EWR) – Atlanta (ATL)

Newark (EWR) – Miami (MIA)

Newark (EWR) – Tampa (TPA)

New York City (JFK) – Atlanta (ATL)

New York City (JFK) – Nashville (BNA)

New York City (JFK) – Jacksonville (JAX)

New York City (JFK) – Miami (MIA)

New York City (JFK) – Worcester (ORH)

New York City (JFK) – Fort Myers/Southwest Florida (RSW)

New York City (JFK) – San Antonio (SAT)

Los Angeles (LAX) – Las Vegas (LAS)

Los Angeles (LAX) – Reno-Tahoe (RNO)

Los Angeles (LAX) – San Francisco (SFO)

New York City (LGA) – Denver (DEN)

New York City (LGA) – Jacksonville (JAX)

New York City (LGA) – Fort Myers/Southwest Florida (RSW)

New Orleans (MSY) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Chicago (ORD) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Worcester (ORH) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Philadelphia (PHL) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

San Juan (SJU) – St. Thomas (STT)

The sale applies to JetBlue’s basic economy (what JetBlue calls Blue Basic) and economy class (what JetBlue refers to as Blue) seats. In Blue Basic, a checked bag is $65 and the first checked bag is included with Blue.

For JetBlue, the offers aren’t just about featuring some great fares; they are an opportunity to communicate the benefits of booking directly with the airline, versus through a third-party booking site, which include finding lower fares for JetBlue flights and getting better access to customer service in case of a change or cancellation.

The flights booked through this promotion are nonrefundable, but JetBlue’s policy of no change or cancellation fees will be applied.

