By Bailey Berg
  •  January 22, 2025

JetBlue Just Made Summer More Interesting With 16 New Flight Routes

The routes across North and Central America include five entirely new destinations for the airline.

Aerial image of Roatán island in Honduras: a beach-lined coast backed by greenery, with numerous sailboats docked in turquoise water

JetBlue’s new roster includes the airline’s first-ever flight to Honduras.

Changes are in the air at JetBlue Airways. In addition to recently sharing plans for new domestic first-class seats, its first airport lounges, and revealing that it would become the first carrier to accept Venmo as a payment option for flight bookings, the airline last week announced that it will aggressively build out its East Coast network for spring and summer.

In the coming months, the New York City–based airline will add 16 routes and 5 all-new destinations. The new destinations are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Traverse City, Michigan; Norfolk, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; and San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Some of the routes will be seasonal, but a good percentage of the new flights will operate year-round after they launch.

Here’s what you need to know about JetBlue’s latest expansion.

The fishing Village of Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia, with homes and sheds perched above water, a few colorful sailing boats docked, and grass-covered boulders emerging from water (at right foreground)

The fishing Village of Peggy’s Cove in Nova Scotia is about a one-hour drive from Halifax, another new destination for JetBlue.

New JetBlue routes from New York

Although JetBlue’s main base is John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), it is just one of four New York City–area airports that will be launching new routes this summer. Here’s the full list:

  • JFK to Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): Year-round, once-daily service will start on March 30.
  • New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) to Boston International Airport (BOS): Seasonal, once-daily service will start on April 30.
  • New York’s LaGuardia International Airport (LGA) to Florida’s Tampa International Airport (TPA): Year-round twice daily will start on April 30.
  • JFK to Hartford, Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport (BDL): Year-round, once-daily service will begin on April 30.
  • JFK to California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR): Seasonal, once-daily service will start on April 30.
  • JFK to Detroit Metro Airport (DTW): Year-round, once-daily service will start on April 30.
  • JFK to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT): Year-round, once-daily service will launch on April 30.
  • JFK to Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport (PVD): Year-round, once-daily service will begin on April 30.
  • Newark International Airport (EWR) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): Seasonal, thrice-daily flights will start on April 30.
  • JFK to San Pedro Sula, Honduras’s Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP): Seasonal, once-daily service kicks off on June 12.
  • EWR to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ): Seasonal, once- or twice-daily service begins on June 12.

The Honduras route marks the carrier’s first route to the Central American country. Afar recently highlighted the island of Cayos Cochinos in Honduras in our feature on the world’s most beautiful islands for an off-the-grid escape. Additionally, the 119-room Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa opened in 2023 on Roatán Island in Honduras, an idyllic tropical retreat situated along one of the world’s largest barrier reefs.

A wooden-plank walkway atop a beach, with lake at left, at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore west of Traverse City, Michigan.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is only 25 miles west of Traverse City, Michigan.

New JetBlue routes from Boston

JetBlue is doubling down on its commitment to Beantown with four new seasonal routes, all completely new to JetBlue.

The routes:

  • BOS to North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport (ILM): Once-daily service will start on April 30.
  • BOS to Virginia’s Norfolk International Airport (ORF): Once-daily service will start on April 30.
  • BOS to Traverse City, Michigan’s Cherry Capital Airport (TVC): Three times weekly service will start on June 5.
  • BOS to Nova Scotia’s Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ): Once-daily service will start on June 26.

JetBlue previously announced it would be rolling out daily seasonal flights from Boston to Madrid and Edinburgh this year (both launching on May 22). With these routes, JetBlue will fly nonstop from Boston to 77 destinations worldwide—more than any other carrier in the market.

Other new JetBlue routes

In addition to the new Boston and New York City–area routes, JetBlue will add daily service from Fort Lauderdale to Guatemala City, Guatemala, on April 30. The airline also reported it will convert its seasonal winter service from Providence to Tampa and from Hartford to Fort Myers, Florida, into year-round itineraries.

