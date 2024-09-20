For the First Time Ever, JetBlue Will Finally Have Its Own Airport Lounges

JetBlue announced on Thursday it would open its first-ever lounges, at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The new premium spaces are set to debut in late 2025, first at the airline’s JFK Terminal 5 hub followed “soon after” by a JetBlue lounge space in Boston Logan’s Terminal C.

The JFK lounge will span 8,000 square feet; in Boston, the area will cover 11,000 square feet. While these aren’t massive spaces by lounge standards, it’s been a long time coming for JetBlue travelers, many of whom have waited years for a lounge announcement.

Access to these lounges will be fairly limited—at least to start. Mint cabin passengers (Mint is JetBlue’s version of business class) flying to Europe will get entry, but notably, transcontinental Mint travelers will not. In addition, top-tier status members, in the Mosaic 4 category, will be able to access the lounge (along with one guest), as will holders of a new, soon-to-be-announced premium JetBlue credit card.

Day passes and guest passes will be available for purchase by additional customers, based on space availability.

“Customers love the JetBlue experience, so we’re pulling through those thoughtful touches you find on board our flights into the lounge experience,” Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, said in a statement.

The lounges will feature the airline’s iconic blue branding, spread across three distinct spaces that JetBlue is calling “play,” “work,” and “lounge.” There will be a full-service bar, barista-made coffee beverages, private workspaces, and complimentary food and drink offerings. Unfortunately, no photos or renderings were made available at the time of publication.

These new lounges are part of JetBlue’s effort to focus on leisure and premium leisure travel on the East Coast while simultaneously culling unprofitable routes from its portfolio. In the past few months alone, JetBlue has cut dozens of routes, particularly from the U.S. West Coast, and deferred deliveries of more than 40 new Airbus A321 aircraft until 2030 and later.

Instead, it is putting its efforts into an initiative called “JetForward,” a $400 million infusion into premium products that will take place between 2025 and 2027. Based on this latest JetBlue announcement, lounges are clearly a part of that vision.

“Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years. . . . Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences,” St. George said.

While few details have been released, the lounges will likely put JetBlue on better footing against its competitors, especially when it comes to flying to Europe. In general, the onboard Mint product is first-rate, and having a ground experience to match would serve the airline well.

Credit card access to JetBlue’s lounges will presumably also come in the form of a higher annual fee product (at least more than the $99 fee currently on the JetBlue Plus card). If so, that would be similar to what the likes of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines offer: lounge access in return for paying $400+ per year for a credit card.

It remains to be seen whether JetBlue’s late entry to the lounge game will be worth it. After all, there have been numerous new players of late.

Delta Air Lines recently introduced its flagship premium lounge at JFK, a 40,000-square-foot behemoth with sit-down dining and spa services. Boston Logan will also get a Delta One Lounge later this year. American Express, Chase, and Capital One have all been on a lounge-opening spree too.

