Japan Airlines Is Giving Away 50,000 Round-Trip Flights

For travelers who find themselves in Japan this summer—say, for the Tokyo Olympics that run from July 24th through August 9th—Japan Airlines just announced that it is giving away 50,000 free round-trip tickets from the cities of Tokyo and Osaka to four mystery destinations. The catch: You don’t get to pick where you’re going.

The contest is being held on conjunction with Your Japan 2020, a project that aims to promote affordable travel throughout Japan during the Games. After all, some 600,000 people are expected to visit Tokyo alone this summer. This campaign is hoping to showcase lesser-visited parts of the country.

The trips will be good for travel between July 1st and September 30th, meaning lucky winners will be able to do some traveling before the Olympics kick off or tack time onto a trip after watching some of the events. Or: You could skip the Olympics altogether and—as long as you get yourself to Tokyo or Osaka—take advantage of free airfare to a part of the country you may have otherwise skipped.

The campaign is set to launch in late February (the exact date is TBD), at which time interested travelers can apply via the airline’s website.