The Uplifting Ways Italians Are Coping With the Coronavirus Lockdown

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

As one of the hardest hit countries during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Italy has been on strict lockdown for a week now, with many isolated in their homes. But that’s not stopping Italians from bonding through an uplifting campaign that is attempting to unify the nation during this difficult time.

In addition to the balcony serenades and videos of music being played into empty streets you’ve likely seen circulating on social media, Italians are also hanging posters adorned with rainbows and the phrase “andrà tutto bene”—meaning “everything will be alright”—on apartments and houses countrywide.

Photo by Lela Diers Inspirational posters have appeared on gates and balconies in the town of Fontanafredda and elsewhere across Italy.

Poster board, sheets, T-shirts, and sidewalk chalk are just some of the supplies used to construct homemade banners with the uplifting messages of hope. Handprints made by children and Italian flags have also been popular decorations. For those who can’t leave their homes at all, photos of the signs have been shared to individuals’ Facebook pages.

“It’s very easy to get in a dark place,” said Lela Diers, an American currently stationed near Aviano in northeastern Italy with her husband and two young children.