Is Macau Over? Wynn Says No

Reports of Macau’s demise as the gambling capital of Asia have been greatly exaggerated.

At least according to international casino magnate Steve Wynn, who last week opened a new $4.1-billion casino resort in the autonomous territory on the South China Sea—a city nicknamed the “Las Vegas of China.”

The 1,700-room resort sits in the heart of the Cotai Strip and boasts features unlike those at any other resort in the world. Among them: air-conditioned gondolas circling a man-made, 8-acre lake; a $100-million water fountain show synchronized to music; a spa with a $450 facial that uses gold leaf and crushed diamonds; and about $200 million in art and Chinese antiques displayed throughout the property. There also is a rooftop garden, and a retail space with shops from Chanel, Cartier, Hermes, and Prada, to name a few.

Overall, the property represents Wynn’s most expensive casino resort to date—almost double the $2.3-billion price tag for Encore Las Vegas, which opened in 2008.

Under the auspices of Wynn Resorts, Ltd., the 74-year-old Wynn built a number of other resorts in Las Vegas, one in Mississippi, and another, smaller resort in Macau. He currently is building a hulking resort in a suburb of Boston, scheduled to open in 2019.