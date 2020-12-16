Munching and Supping in Hong Kong and Macau
My wife Cheri and I went to Hong Kong and Macau at the end of 2014. Here's where we stayed and (some of) where we snacked.
286 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
88 Jervois St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Dim Sum Square is extremely popular with what seems to be a decent mix of tourists, expats, and locals, so expect to wait. Once you are seated, the service is pretty quick. No carts here: Simply mark down what you want on the menu, and chow down...
2 Gage St, Central, Hong Kong
Lan Fong Yuen claims to have invented Hong Kong–style milk tea: a blend of black teas and evaporated milk that is filtered through a sackcloth bag (the look of which after sustained use gives rise to the tea's nickname: "silk stocking" milk tea)....
35號 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong
Line of tourists spilling out onto the pavement? Check. Expats behind me grumbling loudly about whether there would be anything left for them? Check. Dazed customers with soporific, crumby smiles? Check. (Awful pun? Check!) It must be Tai Cheong...
地下3-11舖, 68號 Yee Wo St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Din Tai Fung is the sort of place you'd feel happy taking your mom for her first ever dumpling, or your gourmand friend for her thousandth. Particularly renowned for its soup dumplings, or xiaolongbao, this Taiwanese chain has branches all around...
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Envisioned by Hong Kong-based architect Andre Fu, the Upper House was designed to give guests the experience of staying in a luxury residence within easy reach of the design stores, markets, and nightlife of the Wan Chai neighborhood. Every detail...
51 Gough St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, 大澳吉慶街86號地下
Tai O is a traditional fishing village on Lantau Island, Hong Kong, that is famous for its houses on stilts and its fresh and dried seafood. It's a cute, albeit touristy, place to wander around, although I often feel uncomfortable with the idea of...
21 Prat Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Butterfly is a chain of boutique hotels around Hong Kong, each hotel identified by the street on which it is located. Prat Avenue is right in the thick of Tsim Sha Tsui, just a few minutes' walk from, well, everything: Nathan Road, the Hong Kong...
Hong Kong, 尖沙咀漆咸道南40-45號Chevalier HouseC & D
Ya Kun Coffee and Toast is a Singaporean cafe chain that has branches across East Asia. It specializes in breakfast dishes such as kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs, as well as a handful of Singaporean rice and noodle dishes. The Tsim Sha Tsui...
227 Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Sheung Yu tea shop on Temple Street in Kowloon initially looks like it might be a tourist trap, located as it is at the entrance to the Temple Street Night Market. However, it's owned by the founder of the Sheung Yu Tea House, who helped establish...
Macau
Pousada de Coloane is set just back from Cheoc Van Beach on the south of Coloane Island—which is fused to Taipa Island and attached to the Macau Peninsula proper by bridge. In other words, it's the perfect place to stay for anyone who wants to...
1 R. do Tassara, Macau
The little fishing village of Coloane, just south of the Macau Peninsula, has become famous around Asia as the birthplace of Lord Stow's Egg Tarts. Created by Englishman Andrew Stow (the "Lord" bit is a local nickname) in 1990, these tarts are...
MacauR. de São Paulo, 36號號
Sweet Joy is a shop just down from the ruins of St. Paul's in Macau that serves an unusual Korean ice cream treat: soft-serve ice cream that is squeezed into a thick cornmeal "cone" in the shape of a traditional, foot-long candy cane. Filled with...
