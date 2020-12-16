Where are you going?
Munching and Supping in Hong Kong and Macau

Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
My wife Cheri and I went to Hong Kong and Macau at the end of 2014. Here's where we stayed and (some of) where we snacked.
Ovolo NoHo - 286 Queen's Road Central

286 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Ovolo is an independent boutique hotel chain with properties in Hong Kong and Australia. Ovolo NoHo enjoys a superb location in the hip Sheung Wan neighborhood on Hong Kong Island, just steps away from the incense of Man Mo Temple and the antiques...
Dim Sum Square

88 Jervois St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Dim Sum Square is extremely popular with what seems to be a decent mix of tourists, expats, and locals, so expect to wait. Once you are seated, the service is pretty quick. No carts here: Simply mark down what you want on the menu, and chow down...
Lan Fong Yuen

2 Gage St, Central, Hong Kong
Lan Fong Yuen claims to have invented Hong Kong–style milk tea: a blend of black teas and evaporated milk that is filtered through a sackcloth bag (the look of which after sustained use gives rise to the tea's nickname: "silk stocking" milk tea)....
Tai Cheong Bakery

35號 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong
Line of tourists spilling out onto the pavement? Check. Expats behind me grumbling loudly about whether there would be anything left for them? Check. Dazed customers with soporific, crumby smiles? Check. (Awful pun? Check!) It must be Tai Cheong...
Din Tai Fung

地下3-11舖, 68號 Yee Wo St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Din Tai Fung is the sort of place you'd feel happy taking your mom for her first ever dumpling, or your gourmand friend for her thousandth. Particularly renowned for its soup dumplings, or xiaolongbao, this Taiwanese chain has branches all around...
The Upper House

Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Envisioned by Hong Kong-based architect Andre Fu, the Upper House was designed to give guests the experience of staying in a luxury residence within easy reach of the design stores, markets, and nightlife of the Wan Chai neighborhood. Every detail...
Shan De Taiwan Tea

51 Gough St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
This cute little tea shop on Gough Street in Sheung Wan had only been open a few days when I wandered in on the last day of 2014. Run by a sweet couple from Taiwan who had only just moved to Hong Kong with their little girl (I think—our...
Cafe Solo

Hong Kong, 大澳吉慶街86號地下
Tai O is a traditional fishing village on Lantau Island, Hong Kong, that is famous for its houses on stilts and its fresh and dried seafood. It's a cute, albeit touristy, place to wander around, although I often feel uncomfortable with the idea of...
Butterfly on Prat

21 Prat Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Butterfly is a chain of boutique hotels around Hong Kong, each hotel identified by the street on which it is located. Prat Avenue is right in the thick of Tsim Sha Tsui, just a few minutes' walk from, well, everything: Nathan Road, the Hong Kong...
Ya Kun Coffee & Toast

Hong Kong, 尖沙咀漆咸道南40-45號Chevalier HouseC & D
Ya Kun Coffee and Toast is a Singaporean cafe chain that has branches across East Asia. It specializes in breakfast dishes such as kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs, as well as a handful of Singaporean rice and noodle dishes. The Tsim Sha Tsui...
Sheung Yu Tea Shop

227 Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Sheung Yu tea shop on Temple Street in Kowloon initially looks like it might be a tourist trap, located as it is at the entrance to the Temple Street Night Market. However, it's owned by the founder of the Sheung Yu Tea House, who helped establish...
Pousada De Coloane

Macau
Pousada de Coloane is set just back from Cheoc Van Beach on the south of Coloane Island—which is fused to Taipa Island and attached to the Macau Peninsula proper by bridge. In other words, it's the perfect place to stay for anyone who wants to...
Lord Stow's Bakery

1 R. do Tassara, Macau
The little fishing village of Coloane, just south of the Macau Peninsula, has become famous around Asia as the birthplace of Lord Stow's Egg Tarts. Created by Englishman Andrew Stow (the "Lord" bit is a local nickname) in 1990, these tarts are...
Sweet Joy Stick Ice Cream

MacauR. de São Paulo, 36號號
Sweet Joy is a shop just down from the ruins of St. Paul's in Macau that serves an unusual Korean ice cream treat: soft-serve ice cream that is squeezed into a thick cornmeal "cone" in the shape of a traditional, foot-long candy cane. Filled with...
