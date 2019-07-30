Intrepid Just Launched Its Biggest-Ever Flash Sale

Contemplating a trip to Japan this fall? Considering a visit to Thailand's tropical islands next winter? Now is the time to take your travel wish list and make it a reality. From now until August 1, 2019, Intrepid Travel is having its largest ever flash sale. With discounts up to 50 percent off, you can save on tours with departures from this August all the way through to the end of March 2020.

Intrepid, which has been carbon neutral since 2010, is also the world’s largest adventure travel outfitter. This means that you’ll be able to save at least 20 percent on more than 1,000 small-group trips to over 120 countries. But you’ll find the biggest savings on Intrepid’s adventure cruises and sailing trips, which are marked down 50 percent right now.

Last-minute travelers can book an eight-day adventure cruise along Iceland’s west coast for only $2,468—50 percent off the regular price—with departures as soon as August 17 and August 24, 2019. If you’d prefer a land-based tour, Intrepid’s 10-day Iceland Discovery trip is $852 cheaper than usual with travel dates through October. With stops in Skaftafell National Park, the Möðrudalur Valley, and the Snæfellsnes peninsula, this best-selling trip circumnavigates the entire country and is limited to groups of 12.