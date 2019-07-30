Intrepid Just Launched Its Biggest-Ever Flash Sale

Jul 30, 2019
You can save more than $1,700 on a small-ship cruise through the Andaman Sea off Thailand’s west coast.
Take up to 50 percent off select Intrepid Travel tours during this three-day sale that ends August 1, 2019.
Contemplating a trip to Japan this fall? Considering a visit to Thailand's tropical islands next winter? Now is the time to take your travel wish list and make it a reality. From now until August 1, 2019, Intrepid Travel is having its largest ever flash sale. With discounts up to 50 percent off, you can save on tours with departures from this August all the way through to the end of March 2020.
Intrepid, which has been carbon neutral since 2010, is also the world’s largest adventure travel outfitter. This means that you’ll be able to save at least 20 percent on more than 1,000 small-group trips to over 120 countries. But you’ll find the biggest savings on Intrepid’s adventure cruises and sailing trips, which are marked down 50 percent right now.
Last-minute travelers can book an eight-day adventure cruise along Iceland’s west coast for only $2,468—50 percent off the regular price—with departures as soon as August 17 and August 24, 2019. If you’d prefer a land-based tour, Intrepid’s 10-day Iceland Discovery trip is $852 cheaper than usual with travel dates through October. With stops in Skaftafell National Park, the Möðrudalur Valley, and the Snæfellsnes peninsula, this best-selling trip circumnavigates the entire country and is limited to groups of 12.
Looking for something warmer? You can save more than $1,700 on a nine-day adventure cruise in Thailand that starts in Phuket and makes stops in Ko Phayam and Khao Lak. Or you can take $1,000 off a 12-day food tour of Japan from Tokyo to Kyoto, with departure dates available through the end of winter 2020.
To get the discount, you must book a trip by August 1, 2019. But the travel window for the sale is much longer, with trips departing as soon as August 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020. In addition to blackout dates between December 16, 2019, and January 15, 2020, this sale is also limited to U.S. and Canadian residents.
Discounts are reflected on Intrepid’s website. To discover more trip options and book your next adventure, visit intrepidtravel.com.
