Intimate Inns That Take Guests off the Beaten Path and Onto a Bike

The next trend in lodging? The B&B&B (bed and breakfast and bicycle). Here are our picks for where to try it first.

Portugal The Trip: A bike tour customized by Gray & Co. in Portugal’s southern Alentejo region offers a glimpse into another era: Medieval castles atop rolling hills, herds of sheep in green pastures, and tiny cobblestoned villages. From $1,800. The Retreat: It took José António Uva 15 years to regain ownership of his family’s farm after it had been taken over by the government during Portugal’s nationalization wave in the 1980s. It took him another 14 years to painstakingly build São Lourenço do Barrocal (pictured above) into a resort that showcases the region’s heritage. “Above all, what we are trying to portray is a sense of pride in our culture,” says Uva, the farm’s eighth-generation owner. “We revived traditional crafts for some of the materials we used, like the terra-cotta roof tiles.” Set on 2,000 acres, São Lourenço is a labor of love for Uva and his wife, an architect who helped him renovate the property and convert the whitewashed farm buildings into 24 guest rooms and 16 cottages. The Uvas want the place to feel like home, as it is for their family when they’re not in Lisbon. You might find them swimming with their two young boys in the outdoor pool or riding horses to nearby Monsaraz Castle. Courtesy of RAAS Devigarh RAAS Devigarh was built on land gifted between royal families. India



The Trip: An eight-night, 106- to 154-mile cycling and hiking trip through Rajasthan with Backroads explores Brahmin temples, centuries-old forts and citadels, the indigo-washed city of Jodhpur, and ancient caravan routes through the dramatic Thar Desert. From $6,800.

The Retreat: Here’s your chance to play maharajah for a couple of nights. RAAS Devigarh, an 18th-century palace, is now a haven for travelers about 15 miles north of the city of Udaipur. Originally named Delwara Palace after the village where it’s situated, the property was built on land that was a gift from one royal family to another. Two Indian architects led a restoration effort that took 750 people close to 15 years to complete. The result is nothing short of cinematic, whether you’re taking a walk through the manicured gardens filled with the scent of frangipani or stepping out of your marble-floored suite onto your jharokha, a carved enclosed balcony, to face the rolling Aravalli hills. The equally majestic, light-filled spa focuses on ancient Ayurvedic treatments. Book a private dinner inside Sheesh Mahal, an intimate space adorned with hand-decorated mirrors, where past kings of Devigarh once supped with their queens and entertained guests. Courtesy of Tintswalo Atlantic Look out for whales from your oceanside veranda at Tintswalo Atlantic. South Africa



The Trip: Food- and wine-focused bicycle tour company DuVine offers a five-night, 64-mile itinerary near Cape Town that focuses on sampling the region’s outstanding wines and traditional braai (barbecue). From $5,895.

