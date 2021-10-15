Wes Anderson Designed a Train Carriage—and It Looks Like Something out of His Movies

Courtesy of Belmond
In addition to this new train car in the U.K., Wes Anderson has also designed a café at the Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy.
Departing from London Victoria Station, the newly reimagined Cygnus carriage on the British Pullman is very intentionally Wes Anderson.
Chocolate and port. Baguettes and cheese. Burgers and fries. There are great pairings—and then there are matches made in heaven. Case in point: Filmmaker Wes Anderson just teamed up with Belmond to reimagine a carriage aboard the luxury travel company’s British Pullman train.
Having designed train compartments and carriages for movies like Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson was “very eager” to collaborate with Belmond on the redesign and historical preservation of the Cygnus carriage on the British Pullman, which operates out of London Victoria station.
Fans of Anderson—whose latest film The French Dispatch is out October 22—will immediately recognize elements of his signature look from the symmetrical lines thoughout, to a pastel-pink ceiling and complementary green upholstery, to the preservation of historic art deco details original to the 1950s train car.
Named after the Greek god of balance, the Cygnus carriage originally operated as a first-class parlor car on the Golden Arrow train and became part of Belmond’s British Pullman train in 1977. Its mythologic namesake is often personified as a swan, so you’ll find nods to this everywhere from the waves on the inlaid woodwork to swan-shaped champagne coolers.
Launched earlier in October 2021, the reimagined Cygnus carriage is available to reserve now for day trips throughout the British countryside. Each journey comes with British menus that change depending on the journey you book (there are five-course lunches, champagne afternoon teas, and more).
You can either book a table in the main carriage (from $545 per person) or reserve one of two private coupés, which are essentially small private dining rooms that can seat up to four guests (from $2,455 per coupé).
In addition to private check-in and priority boarding, guests who book a private coupé will get to enjoy unlimited Veuve Clicquot champagne, additional courses on an exclusive menu, and upgraded wine selections all enjoyed with special crockery and glassware selected by Anderson himself. This package also includes a special gift box with two champagne glasses, a hand-tied bouquet as a parting gift, as well as a tour through the train guided by the train manager. Traveling with a larger group? You can book the entire carriage for a group of 26 (price available upon request).
Book Now: Visit belmond.com and select an individual journey on the British Pullman. Click “Make a Booking” and the option for the special dining experience in the Wes Anderson–designed car will appear if available on those dates.
