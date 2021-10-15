Wes Anderson Designed a Train Carriage—and It Looks Like Something out of His Movies

Chocolate and port. Baguettes and cheese. Burgers and fries. There are great pairings—and then there are matches made in heaven. Case in point: Filmmaker Wes Anderson just teamed up with Belmond to reimagine a carriage aboard the luxury travel company’s British Pullman train.

Having designed train compartments and carriages for movies like Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson was “very eager” to collaborate with Belmond on the redesign and historical preservation of the Cygnus carriage on the British Pullman, which operates out of London Victoria station.

Fans of Anderson—whose latest film The French Dispatch is out October 22—will immediately recognize elements of his signature look from the symmetrical lines thoughout, to a pastel-pink ceiling and complementary green upholstery, to the preservation of historic art deco details original to the 1950s train car.

Named after the Greek god of balance, the Cygnus carriage originally operated as a first-class parlor car on the Golden Arrow train and became part of Belmond’s British Pullman train in 1977. Its mythologic namesake is often personified as a swan, so you’ll find nods to this everywhere from the waves on the inlaid woodwork to swan-shaped champagne coolers.

Courtesy of Belmond The main dining room inside the Cygnus carriage

Launched earlier in October 2021, the reimagined Cygnus carriage is available to reserve now for day trips throughout the British countryside. Each journey comes with British menus that change depending on the journey you book (there are five-course lunches, champagne afternoon teas, and more).