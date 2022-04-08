How the Pandemic Changed Travel’s Off-Season

Increased demand for beach and outdoor travel and more flexible work schedules have all but eliminated the shoulder and off-seasons in some popular destinations.

share this article

Justin Todd used to be able to predict when business would be slower. Having been in the hospitality industry in Aspen, Colorado, for 15 years, he knew that the period between the snow going to slush and the wildflowers blooming would see a lull. From mid-April to early June, many Aspen properties, including Aspen Meadows Resort, where he is the general manager, would shut down—there wasn’t enough business to justify staying open. Companies often used that window to make repairs, deep clean, and complete projects. It was also a time for staff to decamp for their own vacations and locals to have their community all to themselves. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, that period of rest has been disrupted. “Things are definitely busier now,” said Todd of shoulder season, adding that his resort is currently staying open year-round—occupancy rates above 70 percent for what was previously the slow season made it an easy choice from a business perspective. Aspen isn’t alone. Across the country, destinations have noticed a shift in traditional travel seasons. Many other places that have historically opted to close during the slower periods, like the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, are now staying open all year because there’s so much more demand. “The length of the off-season has shortened greatly,” said Linda Bendt, owner of Minnesota-based travel agency Pique. “In many places, the lines have blurred. Travelers are looking at destinations differently.” Increasingly, interest in vacation spots has become divorced from weather forecasts. According to Wendy Burk, founder of La Jolla, California–based travel agency Cadence, “Availability and safety are the two biggest factors now.” “There’s a scar tissue travelers have from this pandemic era, and it’s not likely to heal that quickly,” Burk said. “Windows of opportunity to travel can close as quickly as they open. When you have the chance to go, and the option is safe and available, you go.” Jan Freitag, national director of hospitality analytics at the information and analytics company CoStar Group, credits work-from-anywhere policies for part of the shift. It’s allowing people to travel more frequently and for longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It used to be that when you looked at the data, there was a distinct high-water mark in June and July—hotel occupancy nationally was over 70 percent and then would drop off at the end of summer,” Freitag said. “In 2021, those high numbers remained robust through October. And that was with less business travel—those numbers are probably just leisure travelers.” Nancy Lien, a public relations manager at Expedia Group (which encompasses more than 200 websites, largely travel fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, such as Expedia.com, Vrbo, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, Trivago, and CarRentals.com), said that data her company has compiled is consistent with CoStar’s findings. “Looking back at lodging data across Expedia and Hotels.com for September 2021, we can see travel demand remained strong, and so did lodging prices, which goes against the seasonal trends we used to see prior to the pandemic,” Lien said. One example, she noted, was that lodging demand for destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean was up around 200 percent in September 2021 compared to September 2019. Lien added that the places seeing the most significant increase of shoulder season travelers are those with access to the outdoors, particularly national parks and beaches. “Top destinations are seeing a double-digit increase in hotel demand compared to prepandemic—spring shoulder season might be gone in some places,” Lien said, adding that it’s a trend we’ll likely see continue this fall. According to Lien, hotels in places like Oʻahu, Maui, the Florida Keys, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and all major coastal destinations in Mexico are experiencing significant demand compared with 2019, regardless of the time of year. Similarly, lodging near national parks—even during frigid winter months in parks such as Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone—is well above prepandemic levels.

ADVERTISEMENT