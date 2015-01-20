Home>Travel inspiration

In Praise of New York’s Endless Lines

By Will Bleakley

Jan 20, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

I once waited in line for an hour to use a Times Square bathroom. For fun. As a public relations stunt, Charmin toilet paper had installed custom stalls, a VIP rope, and a lounge. Honestly, I never wanted to get out of that line. When someone finished their business, we all cheered like proud parents. We danced to the Cha-Cha-Cha Charmin jingle with a Charmin bear. I argued the superiority of Angel Soft with total strangers. Then I went to the bathroom. We built a little community. We bonded, we partied, we celebrated our willing roles in this grotesque manifestation of capitalism, and then we went our separate ways.

Lines are a nuisance to everyone, right? But having grown up in New York City, I’ve never thought of them that way.

To me, lines provide order and a slower pace. I first read what has become my favorite book over four visits to Shake Shack. Lines unite people around a cause. Many people think waiting for a Cronut is silly, but do you know who doesn’t? Every damn person in line for a Cronut! Lines are even a bit romantic. I had my best-ever first date waiting for cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery. We stood shoulder to shoulder for an hour, flirting and filling awkward pauses with our excitement for red velvets.

I say: Isn’t everything in life worth waiting for?

Article continues below advertisement

Our New York Destination Guide has plentiful ideas of things to do—some require lines, most don’t. Photo by Kenny Louie/FlickrThis appeared in the March/April 2015 issue. 

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories