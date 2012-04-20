In Mullet We Trust

Spurred on by research into the San Fermín festival and other strange Spanish displays of faith or fury, Kareem Yasin and Adam Fischer started wondering whether there were similarly odd domestic events. Exhibit A: mullet throwing.

On the last weekend of April, tens of thousands will make their way to a beach on the 16-mile-long island of Perdido Key. The aim? To throw a dead fish, across the Alabama-Florida state line.

Now in its 28th year, the Interstate Mullet Toss has become the signature event of the beachside roadhouse Flora-Bama Lounge, Package, and Oyster Bar, which straddles the state line between Pensacola, Florida, and Orange Beach, Alabama.

As participants eight years and up chuck striped mullets across a stretch of white sand beach, a diverse crowd of families, retirees, college students, and local celebrities mingle in a party atmosphere.

“It’s something everybody in Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida know about,” says Joe York, a native Alabamian filmmaker with the Southern Foodways Alliance, which celebrates the diverse food culture of the area. “When I was in college, everybody would head down for spring break to kick off the summer.”

Last year, York shot a short film about the contest, Deadliest Throw (see below). “The whole thing is completely absurd, everybody gets that,” he says.