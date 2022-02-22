Icelandair Launches Spring Fare Sale With Round-Trip Flights Starting at $379

Just as more European destinations roll out plans for reopening or loosening restrictions, Icelandair has launched its spring fare sale.

Starting February 22 and running through March 8, the airline is offering round-trip fares for as low as $379 for economy light seats and $999 for saga premium (akin to business class) on flights from 12 U.S.cities (and three Canadian ones) to 20 destinations scattered across Europe.

Some of Icelandair's best deals include:

Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Stockholm, Sweden, and Helsinki, Finland: $399

Baltimore (BWI) to Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland: $399

Chicago (ORD) to Brussels, Belgium: $419

Denver (DEN) to Zurich, Switzerland: $539

New York (JFK) to Dublin: $379

New York (JFK) to Rome, Italy, and Bergen, Norway: $399

Portland, Oregon (PDX) to Glasgow, U.K., and Manchester, U.K.: $499

It’s worth noting that the deals don’t extend to the peak summer season. Travel dates are limited to April 20 through June 15, and August 15 through December 20, 2022. And although Icelandair has codeshare partnerships with companies including Alaska and JetBlue, the promotion is strictly for Icelandair flights.

The economy light fare is also Icelandair’s simplest—it doesn’t include a checked baggage allowance, seat selection, or much flexibility in changing tickets once they’re issued. But the cost to upgrade to economy standard, where those perks are offered, is usually about $60.

And, as with all Icelandair flights, you can add a free Iceland stopover (ranging from one to seven nights) to any itinerary, making it an easy and affordable way to see two destinations for the price of one.

