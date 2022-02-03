How to Plan for a Trip to French Polynesia

To wax poetic over the cerulean waters and peachy skies in French Polynesia would be redundant. The images of the archipelago in the south-central Pacific Ocean I’ve seen splashed across social media and marketing ads were certainly spot on when I arrived in Tahiti and Bora Bora for the first time in late January.

But paradise needs some advance planning. As the country strives to maintain COVID safe protocols since reopening its borders May 1, 2021, preparing for the trip included a number of steps to ensure it was a smooth one. Here are a few things I learned during the trip, which might come in handy if you’re planning a trip to French Polynesia.

French Polynesia travel restrictions and COVID health protocols

All travelers to the region must show a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 issued by the country of origin. Additionally, all travelers 12 years of age and older are required to supply a negative RT-PCR test result obtained within 24 hours of departure. French Polynesia also requires that all visitors fill out an online ETIS health declaration form between 30 to 7 days prior to arrival. If anything changes between then and your trip, you can update the form in the web portal at your convenience. All updated entry requirement details are available on the Tahite Tourisme site.

For the required COVID test on the return to the United States, travelers can pre-register for an airport test before the departing flight to expedite the process. Be sure to arrive with ample time before your flight for them to conduct the test and process the results, which are typically available within 45 minutes.

Other general planning tips that came in handy to prepare for my trip included packing reef-safe sunscreen and rash guards to protect against the very strong sun in the region during January. For water adventurers, reef shoes are great to wear on lagoon excursions to prevent any potential scratches that can result in infection.

Courtesy of Hilton Hotel Tahiti The Hilton Hotel Tahiti opened in late 2021.

Getting there and checking in

Air Tahiti Nui offers nonstop, eight-hour flights from Los Angeles International Airport, with an arrival time that landed me at Tahiti’s Papeete airport two hours behind L.A. time and early enough in the morning to be able to enjoy a full day.

The Barbie-colored seating was the perfect precursor to the tropical colors waiting some 4,000 miles away. A speedy 10-minute drive from the airport leads to the Hilton Hotel Tahiti, a brand-new property that opened in November 2021. The 200-room hotel’s design is inspired by Polynesian culture, with decor that includes plant-shaped lamps, a wooden va’a (outrigger canoe) suspended at the entrance of the hotel, and tikis—which have a strong spiritual meaning of power, knowledge, and prosperity and are believed to protect against bad energy. There are three on-site restaurants where the hotel’s sous chef Puarani, who won the Award of French Overseas Chefs in 2018, sources as many local products as possible to create dishes like miso mahi mahi and yuzu granita.

For those using Tahiti as a starting point on their French Polynesia journey, or need a place to rest before departing, the Hilton Hotel Tahiti’s transit lounge offers a place to work or relax by the pool at the same rate as a one-night stay (approximately $350). Additionally, there is a pharmacy directly across from the hotel for guests to easily test for COVID prior to departure.

Creating overwater bungalow vibes

A visit to the region naturally had to include a stay in one of French Polynesia’s ubiquitous overwater bungalows. A 40-minute plane ride from Tahiti’s Papeete airport landed me on a small runway adjacent to a dock in Bora Bora, with water so clear that it glowed. Just 20 minutes later, that water appeared in all its glory again at Conrad Bora Bora Nui’s glass-bottom lobby.