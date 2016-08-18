How to Take a Five-Minute Spin Across the Globe

While Soarin’ Over California holds a place in many a Disneyland fan's heart, it was overdue for a makeover. Housed in a hangar-like amphitheater with three rows of seats that lift you up to a concave 80-foot screen, the ride simulated hang-gliding over famous California landmarks such as Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, and the Golden Gate Bridge. The seats moved to simulate dips and turns as riders “flew” over the scenes, and scents were strategically released to further enhance the effect (think freshly cut grass for a Pismo golf course and pine in the redwood forests).

The ride was revolutionary when it opened in 2001 but didn’t age terribly well—no amount of faux ocean spray or eau de orange grove could compensate for 15-year-old graphics or a large, shadowy stain on the edge of the screen. When plans for Soarin’ Around the World were publicized, I kept my expectations low. Just clean off the damn stain, I thought. It’s been there for like five years now.

During a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, I was surprised to see that the new Soarin’ was already open. The mechanics of the ride hadn’t changed—I was prepared when the Erector Set–like mechanics swept our seats up to the enormous screen with our feet dangling 40 feet above the ground—but I had no idea Disney was about to make me cry like my mom watching the end of Love Actually.