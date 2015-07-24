After attending AFAR Experiences Montreal, I realized Montrealers have a special place in their hearts for summer. I’m not sure if it’s because their winter lasts so long and they are glad it’s over, or because their summer days are so long that they have plenty of daylight to enjoy. Perhaps a bit of both?

Either way, summer is a fantastic time to visit this city in Quebec—so here are five tips on how to spend summer in Montreal like a local.

1. Picnic in the park

Parc La Fontaine, Montreal

Montreal has wonderful parks, and there’s no better way to enjoy them than with food and drinks in the sunshine. I visited Parc La Fontaine, and loved sitting by the lake (which turns into an ice-skating rink come winter). Insider tip: You are allowed to drink beer or wine in the park if you have food to accompany it, so pack a picnic, grab a beer, and enjoy!

2. Hike Mount Royal

Mount Royal, Montreal

In the center of Montreal you will find Mount Royal, the city’s namesake “mountain.” Although it provides activities for locals year-round, summer means warm days to hike, explore, forage for mushrooms, and enjoy the Montreal Tam-Tams drum circle (every Sunday, weather permitting).

3. Check out a festival (or five)