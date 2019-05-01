How to Find Sustainable Seafood While Traveling

Restaurants, like Angler in San Francisco, that are committed to supplying customers with responsibly caught fish, make it easy for travelers to find sustainable seafood.

Whether you’re headed to Italy for octopus, Japan for sushi, or New Zealand for shellfish, here’s what you need to know about finding the good stuff.

Ceviche, bouillabaisse, tacos de pescado—this is a globe-trotting seafood lover’s mantra. But food-obsessed travelers are increasingly keeping another term in mind while eating around the world: sustainability. As news about declining fish populations due to warming ocean temperatures and questionable fishing practices continues to pepper headlines, it’s becoming more important to make smart choices concerning seafood, whether you’re indulging in a Michelin-starred feast or digging into a whole fish at a Bangkok market. The sustainable seafood problem For chef Joshua Skenes, founder of San Francisco’s Saison and Angler (with forthcoming locations in Los Angeles and Bellevue, Washington), choosing sustainable seafood is about the future: “Sustainability means managing our wild places and wild things for the long-term benefit.” With fishing, that means using methods and strategies that have minimal impact on the environment. “[Many] parts of the world are consistently depleting their local fisheries,” says Joe Conte, founder of the San Francisco–based company Water2Table—which connects small-scale, Northern California fishermen directly with chefs. “Their biggest concern is earning enough money to eat.” In these places, sustainable practices aren’t affordable; low-impact methods often result in smaller yields, which forces fishermen to charge higher prices for their products. And if their consumer base can’t afford pricier seafood, they can’t earn a living. Courtesy of Water2Table By connecting small-scale fishermen with restaurants, organizations like Water2Table help create a demand for sustainable seafood. Skenes recognizes this divide in eateries as well: “Small family restaurants need to keep a price point which their community can afford,” he says. But smaller, remote areas aren’t the only ones with an unsustainable seafood problem—it’s possible, even likely you’ll see branzino from the Mediterranean on menus in Hawaii or overfished Atlantic halibut in New York. Finding sustainably caught fish can be complicated no matter where you are in the world, but it’s not impossible—and your action helps create demand. Here’s how to make smarter decisions about the seafood you eat around the world. A cheat sheet When it comes to seafood, Conte breaks down sustainability into three major components, with specific terms to look for when perusing a menu and questions to ask of a server, chef, or fishmonger. Species Population: “You don’t want to deplete the population with your fishing practices,” he explains. Find out if the species in question is in danger of being overfished. (More on how to seek that information below.)

A number of well-established resources can help you navigate the specifics of this world when you’re on the go. First and foremost is the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (highly recommended by most of the chefs we spoke to). It tracks and categorizes seafood species worldwide and catalogs fishing and aquaculture methods using a regularly updated set of standards determined in part through expert review and a consultation period open to the public. The organization also partners with a growing number of chefs, such as Sheila Lucero, executive chef of Seafood Watch partner Jax Fish House in Boulder and Denver, Colorado, to help bring sustainable seafood directly to consumers (and to increase awareness in the process). Lucero is a big fan of the organization’s app, Seafood Watch. Monterey Seafood Watch is a part of the Global Seafood Ratings Alliance, a good resource for any traveler; it includes seafood watch lists based in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, and other countries. Courtesy of Cala It’s important to understand the culture around seafood in any given place. Gabriela Camara’s restaurants highlight Mexico’s long history with seafood. Research the region Information about how the country regulates fishing practices can indicate the sorts of seafood to look for and when. The United States, for example, has tight restrictions on how much of a certain type of fish can be caught at a time and during which seasons it can be caught. Then, investigate the types of fish found in nearby waters. If a fish is caught locally, it’s more likely to be a good choice. Explore seafood markets to see what’s frequently available, and if you’re on a coast, head to a marina and ask what fishing boats are bringing in that day. Generally, you’ll find better options in areas with coastal access and readily available local fish species—these places often have long-standing fishing practices that serve their communities. But things aren’t always so straightforward—culture and custom can come into play. Gabriela Camara, chef-owner of San Francisco’s Cala and Mexico City’s Contramar notes that Mexico City, despite its landlocked location, has a deep, rich history of fish eating. This not only gives her access to quality seafood products for her restaurant, but it also means the population is eager for fresh, delicious fish. “So much of understanding what quality seafood looks and tastes like has to do with tradition,” she says. “Mexico City isn’t on the ocean, but everything in the country is centralized there. That’s created a historical precedent of transporting fresh fish from the coasts.” Be open to unexpected dishes

