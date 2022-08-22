New Tool Shows What You’re Owed for Delayed or Canceled Flights

Amid a summer of sweeping travel-related chaos, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) plans to launch a new website to better arm travelers with information on what they’re owed for flight cancellations and delays.

The DOT is expected to release an interactive dashboard on its Aviation Consumer Protection website by September 2, ahead of the historically busy Labor Day weekend.

The tool is meant to help travelers find easy-to-read, comparative information on what airlines provide to travelers when there is a cancellation or delay, due to circumstances within airlines’ control, per a letter Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent to the 10 largest U.S. airlines. Disruptions within airlines’ control could include overbooking flights, consolidating or canceling flights with low passenger numbers, staff and flight crew availability, scheduled maintenance and repairs, and flight prep activities, such as cleaning, baggage loading, and fueling.

In the letter, Buttigieg called the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer “unacceptable.” He also cited data for the first half of 2022, noting that 24 percent of flights originating in the United States had been delayed and another 3.2 percent had been canceled.

Current DOT rules require domestic airlines to offer customers refunds for canceled flights—although what customers are owed for delayed flights is harder to discern (even though the information is federally required to be a part of airlines’ Customer Service Plans).

“When passengers do experience cancellations and delays, they deserve clear and transparent information on the services that your airline will provide, to address the expenses and inconveniences resulting from these disruptions,” Buttigieg said.

At a minimum, the DOT asks that airlines provide meal vouchers for delays of more than three hours and lodging for passengers who have to wait overnight at an airport because of disruptions within a carrier’s control.

“Regardless of the cause of the delays or cancellations, the Department expects airlines to provide timely and responsive customer service during and after periods of flight disruptions,” Buttigieg said.