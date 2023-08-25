How to Earn 1,000 Delta SkyMiles on Your Next Starbucks Run

Hot on the heels of the start of the famous (or infamous, depending on how you look at it) pumpkin spice latte season, Starbucks and Delta have announced a new promotion that will net coffee addicts and airline loyalists 1,000 bonus SkyMiles.

The carrier and the coffee chain have had a partnership in place since October 2022, wherein members of both loyalty programs could link their accounts and earn one SkyMile (Delta’s frequent flier points) per dollar spent on their coffee orders, plus double Stars (or Starbucks points) on Starbucks purchases made on the same days that they’re flying with Delta.

Under the new pact, the earnings are even sweeter. Those who visit Starbucks twice in one week, between now and September 12, 2023, will earn 1,000 bonus SkyMiles. That’s roughly the same number of miles you’d earn flying from Seattle to San Diego.

To score the miles, you’ll first need to create a SkyMiles account and a Starbucks Rewards account if you haven’t already. Then, you’ll need to link the two on the partnership website, deltastarbucks.com (which is as easy as typing your first and last name, SkyMiles number, and login information for your Starbucks account). Finally, you’ll need to enroll in the promotion on Delta’s website. Just know that the seven-day countdown starts the moment you click enroll, so plan accordingly.

From there, all you need to do is make two Starbucks purchases worth at least $2 (not including taxes and tip) in that one week, with the payment method linked to your Starbucks rewards account (or by scanning the barcode in the Starbucks mobile app before completing checkout). Qualifying purchases include food, beverages, and merchandise (and exclude Starbucks gift cards).

Note that while the points can be used for future travel (they should appear in your SkyMiles account within 10 business days), the bonus miles won’t count toward Medallion Status or Million Miler Status with Delta. There’s a one-time limit on the deal, but afterward the previous deal remains in place, meaning you can continue to mutually accrue SkyMiles and Starbucks Stars the same as before.