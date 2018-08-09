How to Buy Legal Weed in Canada

A legal weed supporter during the Global Marijuana March in Toronto in 2017. Canada just became the first G7 nation to start legally selling recreational cannabis.

Canada just went where only one other nation has gone before (hi Uruguay!). But establishing a legal market for recreational cannabis is no straightforward feat.

In a trail-blazing move, Canada just became the first G7 nation to start selling cannabis for recreational use. However, the path continues to be hazy, as the provinces and territories each lay down laws and continue to refine them, often struggling to balance big business, craft producers, and pot pioneers. Ironically, the more permissive the area, the bigger the challenge, as places with decades-old “gray markets” like Québec, Ontario, and British Columbia have discovered. Depending on the province or territory, adults who are at least 18 or 19 will be able possess up to 30 grams of dried legal cannabis—or its equivalent. Most places will also allow gardeners to nurture up to four plants per household. Sounds simple? It isn’t. Here’s everything you need to know about the Great White North green-lighting marijuana. What can I buy? Canada has legalized cannabis seeds, plants, fresh and dried flowers, and oils that can be ingested or applied topically. The 30-gram limit contains enough weed to roll about 60 joints. Where can I shop? Across Canada, residents can now buy cannabis online and around 100 brick-and-mortar stores opened on Legalization Day—with many more to come. Here’s the lowdown by region, although some municipalities have forbidden the sale of recreational marijuana. So check the fine print: your mileage may vary! Alberta (Legal age: 18 and over): Head to albertacannabis.org or one of 17 stores across the province. British Columbia (19+): Online sales, plus a mix of government- and privately-run shops. So far, only a single BC Cannabis Store has launched—go Kamloops!—but 62 applications have moved to the local-council sniff-test phase. Manitoba (19+, while the alcohol limit is 18): The province is taking a hands-off approach, allowing sales via private websites and dispensaries: 10 have been approved and four may debut this week. Note: smoking at a provincial park or campsite can garner a $672 fine, and homegrown pot remains verboten, carrying a $2,542 penalty. New Brunswick (19+): Cannabis NB unveiled the world’s first government weed store just before the country’s landmark legalization vote in summer 2018: a clean, modern space that categorizes bud into experiences—discover, connect, and refresh. As of October 17, 2018, its website offers 76 products, including prerolled joints from $6.50 and $45 for 25ml of CBD oil (a non-psychoactive extract proven to fight pain, inflammation, and psychosis). Newfoundland and Labrador (19+): Grocery stores from the Dominion/Loblaws chain won most of the 24 initial licenses, some of which had a special 12:01 to 2 a.m. opening on October 17 for eager beavers (sales then resumed at 9 a.m.). Labrador has just one shop gearing up for the launch with the next expected in mid-December. Pot will also be available via shopcannabisnl.com. Northwest Territories (19+): Look to online sales and liquor stores, five of which expanded their scope on Legalization Day: in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Norman Wells, and Yellowknife. The outlet in Inuvik has decided against selling cannabis. Nova Scotia (19+): Buy via the internet and 12 government-run stores, which will eventually carry 78 strains that “relax, unwind, centre or enhance,” according to brightly colored signs. But for now, they’ve stocked just 52, due to nationwide supply issues, running between $6.33—$11+ per gram, depending on quality. The province’s capital, Halifax, has designated “toking areas” on city property. Nunavut (19+): This vast, largely indigenous territory won’t open any shops in 2018, but it’s entertaining bids. Initially, residents can buy online via the Ontario-based company Tweed. Fun fact: The official Inuktitut word for cannabis is surrarnaqtuq, but not everyone is turning on and tuning into this new terminology.

