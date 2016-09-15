How to Bring Your Kids to Your Favorite Music Festival

There’s a youthful movement underway on the festival circuit. No longer are parents forced to decide between leaving the little ones at home and abstaining from music festivals altogether (major boo). More and more, festival organizers are catering to families by creating special youth experiences and separate zones that give kids space to play, explore, and rest. Popular gatherings like Symbiosis, Lightning in a Bottle, Lucidity, Burning Man, and even Glastonbury have added special kids’ areas. Naturally, these family-friendly considerations appeal to an adult population, but they are also an investment in the future of a community that cares about continuing conservation and communion through music.

Symbiosis, which takes place at Woodward Reservoir in Northern California, is one of the most kid-friendly festivals out there. “We recognize that we’re really just stewarding the Earth and culture for the next generation,” says Marsi Frey, a principal organizer of the festival. “Philosophically, we really believe in offering an experience for this next generation that’s also mind-opening, fun, playful, and educational.”

Courtesy Symbiosis Gathering

This year, Symbiosis’s “Kidzbiosis” zone has significantly expanded its program into four areas, called “Play,” Learn,” “Move,” and “Grow.” Parents may be most excited to learn that there is also a Saturday night sleepover for kids: For a reasonable fee, children can have their own nocturnal “adventure” in a safe and caring environment, while moms and dads get the night off to enjoy the festival as they used to.

“A festival is a world in which everyone gives everyone else permission to play, live in the moment, and really be their authentic kid selves,” says Symbiosis performer Super Tall Paul. “By being conscientious and friendly to actual children, we embrace the kid within ourselves and others. This is one of the most therapeutic aspects of being at a festival.”

So, what’s the best way to attend such events with kids? Here are some things Symbiosis organizers suggest:

1. Set the stage beforehand

The Mastermind Mamas of Family Love Village, an organization that provides kid-friendly programs at Symbiosis and other festivals headed up by Tangee Veloso, Sonia Wike, and Eva Lea, recommend getting the whole family involved in planning ahead. “Give your family a heads-up on what to expect at the festival—i.e., the social environment, what the weather will be like—and take a look together at the schedule of events and activities, especially if there is an area specific for children and families to enjoy together,” the Mamas advise. “Look at the festival website with your children. Allow your children to pack a small bag with their favorite toys and costumes. Plan a food menu for the weekend together.”

2. Pack the right gear

Each family’s packing list is going to be personal, but there are a few items everyone should bring for maximum comfort (while being eco-friendly, of course). The Symbiosis team’s must-pack list for families includes: