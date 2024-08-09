How to See the Next Olympics for Free

Every four years, the Olympics brings together the best athletes worldwide. But there’s a team of champions behind the scenes too: the volunteers. “Since the beginning, I wanted to be part of this event,” says Paulina Vergara, a volunteer from Mexico at the Paris Olympics. “I applied for Tokyo 2020 and the World Cup in Qatar but wasn’t selected,” she says. When the opportunity for Paris 2024 arose, she knew she had to try again.

The application process

The Olympic volunteer application process is highly competitive. For the Paris Games, more than 300,000 people applied, and about 45,000 from around the world were selected. Since volunteers are assigned to specific categories of work, having related skills could put you at the front of the crowd. For instance, the upcoming 2026 winter Olympics in Milan will be assigning volunteers to the areas of hospitality, languages, technology, event operations, and sports competition. So if you’re multilingual or a tech whiz, be sure to note that in your application.

Vergara submitted an early application for Paris through her previous employer, an Olympics sponsor, nearly two years ago. In October 2023, she was selected as an event services team member. Her job was to welcome spectators, guide them to their seats, and assist with questions. An extra perk of her role? Because she volunteered at the boxing and climbing venues, she could watch some of the events during her shifts.

Drew Bell, a travel blogger and content creator, applied in May 2023, received an offer last November and was assigned to the transportation team, helping athletes and media personnel with logistics.

“Even if you’re on the fence, just apply because odds are, you’re not going to get picked. If you don’t get picked, whatever. If you do get picked, amazing,” he says.

The perks of volunteering

Volunteering for the Olympics is an epic way to spend a few weeks in another country. You’ll meet people from all over the world, get to know a variety of cultures and destinations, and learn more about the field in which you’re assigned. But keep in mind that it can be costly. Volunteers don’t receive ticket discounts or help with accommodation. But they do get some priceless gear, such as an Olympics-branded watch, a duffel bag, a fanny pack, volunteer uniforms (including shoes, pants, shirts, a jacket, and a hat), a card for public transportation, and one meal per shift.

Once you’re assigned your venue, you’ll be put to work, but from your post, you may be able to see athletes or games. “You do not get free access to venues; you don’t get discounted tickets,” says Bell, who applied to volunteer after spotting an announcement in a newsletter. “I love the Olympics. I love sports. I just think it’s a really cool organization. You can’t come in with the expectation of seeing a bunch of events . . . but it’s a very cool way to experience the Olympics.”

That said, both he and Vergara ended up getting to see a few events because of their assignments at certain venues. Regardless, Bell says that the Olympic atmosphere is what really made the experience worthwhile. “You’re in the heart of it—where you have the biggest fans, the biggest athletes, the biggest celebrities,” he says. “And I mean, everyone who loves the Olympics is here, and their energy kind of rubs off on other people.”

How to apply to be a volunteer for the Milan 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The application process for each Olympic Games differs slightly, but it usually involves a questionnaire to match volunteers with roles suited to their skills and personalities.

For the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics, applications will start being accepted September 2024, and volunteers will be chosen by spring 2025. Training events will be held that summer (details have not yet been announced), and uniforms and accreditation will be available by the winter of 2025. (The application process for the Los Angeles 2028 games has not been announced yet.)

In general, applicants must be at least 18 and available to attend selection and training events before the Games (details for Milan will be announced on the upcoming Team26 portal). They must also speak basic Italian or English and be available for at least nine nonconsecutive days between February 6 and 22 or during the Paralympic Games between March 6 and 15, 2026.

To Vergara, there is no question that the experience was worth the wait and the challenges. “I had the opportunity to see Mexico compete and win [in boxing]; it was amazing,” she says. “[It was a] once-in-a-lifetime event.”

