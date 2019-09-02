How the Eruption on the Island of Hawaii Has Transformed Travel Opportunities

Companies such as Blue Hawaiian have changed their tour options so travelers can check out new elements of the Big Island since the 2018 eruption.

In 2018, Kilauea caused plenty of devastation—and also created new ways to experience the Big Island. Here’s how the local travel industry is tapping into the changed landscape.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

Hotels were impacted, too. Owners of the Hale Ohu Bed and Breakfast in Volcano, twin sisters Nicole and Gabrielle Naughten, who opened their boutique property in 2017, had been on course for a successful 2018. But occupancy dropped from 85 percent on April 30 to 51 percent during the eruption and didn’t recover by much afterwards because many visitors want to see lava. “They don’t see the value of the park’s abundant natural history, so getting those visitors interested in visiting this side of the island is difficult,” say the Naughtens. What travelers may not realize is that it’s an ideal time to feel like a pioneer on Hawaii Island, exploring the newly formed landscape. It’s as though a fresh new destination has emerged in Pele’s playground. Revelation From Devastation Isaac Hale Beach Park, also known as Pohoiki, reopened to the public in December 2018, showing off a new black sand beach and several thermal ocean ponds, formed when lava met the water. In 2019, while flying over the Halemaumau crater within Kilauea’s caldera, pilots spotted what looked like a piece of turquoise in its center. A newly formed green pond has been confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a mysterious natural occurrence that researchers are trying to get to the literal bottom of; this is a difficult task given the pond’s precarious location—the once 280-foot crater is now 1,600 feet deep. Courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority/Heather Goodman The black sand Pohoiki Beach emerged as a result of the 2018 Kilauea eruption. However, visitors can take advantage of the new spectacles. Tour companies such as Blue Hawaiian Helicopters have incorporated flyovers of the sights and collapsed crater into their excursions, the newly formed marvels taking the place of lava sightings.

Article continues below advertisement