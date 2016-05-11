How Hotel Robots Can Improve Your Stay

Relay the robot is delivering towels and other small items at hotels in California

Mr. Robot at your service

The next time you call the front desk for a newspaper, toiletries, or room service, you might receive your items from a new kind of hotel employee: a robot. In recent months, a number of U.S. hotels, including properties by Hilton and Starwood, have added robots to perform simple customer service functions. There’s even an entire robot hotel in Japan. One of the most popular of these hotel robots designed to take items to guests is Relay, a 3-foot-tall bot that resembles a slimmed down R2-D2. The robot is made by Savioke (“savvy oak”), a start-up in Silicon Valley. We recently asked Adrian Canoso, the company’s cofounder and design lead, what robots do now and what he thinks they’ll do next. What does this trend of robots in hotels mean for the average traveler? It means different things to different people. On the property side, robots allow hotels to offer more services than they had offered before. On the guest side, it means another way to connect with a particular hotel, another way to personalize the travel experience. What are some of the things these robots can do?

What they can do and what they’re doing right now are two different things. Most hotels are using the robots to deliver small items—newspapers, toiletries, towels, room service items, that sort of stuff. Items many concierge staffs can carry by hand. One hotel has a Starbucks program that lets guests call down and place an order at Starbucks and then receive their coffee via robot a few minutes later. Right now the largest items are almost the size of a full grocery bag. How does each robot know where to go? When we install a robot into a site, we make a map of all the floors, and we annotate where the room numbers are. We also define where the elevators are. Once we do all those steps, a robot can figure out how to get from Point A to Point B on its own. Our robots specialize in autonomously navigating open spaces. We don’t have to put markers or receivers anywhere. Our robots understand where they are in space by using a LIDAR, which is what you’d see on a Google autonomous vehicle. How often do they accomplish their missions? Our success rate is close to 100 percent. It usually takes a robot 3 to 4 minutes to reach a guest room. How does a robot hand over the items to a guest?

