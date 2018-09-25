How AI Is Altering Your Travel Experience

Artificial intelligence is already making trip-planning easier, but what about your hotel stay, or transportation?

A Bot Will Plan Your Trip Artificial intelligence—the technology that powers Siri and Alexa, guides self-driving cars, and helps Netflix and Amazon tailor your search results—is already embedded in our lives. Here’s how it will help you maximize your travels in the coming years.



The next stage of AI online is hyperpersonalization: Websites and search engines will use data about you—or a group of people similar to you—to make recommendations for how and where to travel. “Nuance is going to refine the experience,” says Gilad Berenstein, CEO of UTrip, a company that builds AI recommendation engines for the travel industry. Say you want to go to New York City. In the past, you might have first gone to a hotel booking site or app, plugged in your dates, and gotten 1,000 results. Search engines powered by the new generation of AI, however, will use—with your permission—your data (places you’ve been, restaurants you’ve booked, products you’ve bought) to create recommendations. So instead of 1,000 hotels, your search will return 15 possible itineraries that include not only hotels, but also local restaurants, car services, and activities. No two searches will look alike, because no two people are exactly the same. Search engines powered by the new generation of AI will use—with your permission—your data. Your Hotel Will Truly Feel Like Home

AI will also help you discover parts of the world you didn’t know you were missing. Don’t have a particular destination in mind? Simply plug your interests and preferences into a travel search engine or an airline website, and AI will surface relevant, potentially surprising destinations. You’re an art lover interested in Chicago, but you’re not sure your budget would allow it. A more advanced search engine would suggest less-expensive Milwaukee instead, and show you an itinerary that would ensure you have a satisfying trip.



Hyperpersonalization will follow you into your hotel room. Hotels are embracing technologies such as voice command and facial recognition—both forms of AI—to help you feel more at home. In China, the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts group is teaming up with Chinese search engine Baidu to create Smart Rooms that allow residents to control lighting and operate curtains via voice command. And Marriott has launched a pilot program at two Chinese hotels that uses facial recognition for room check-in. Hotels are embracing technologies such as voice command and facial recognition—both forms of AI. Hotels are also partnering with other travel-related companies to offer more personalized service. “Advanced technologies will take these personalized experiences further,” says Nancy Hang, a vice president at Concur, which owns the travel-planning apps TripIt and Hipmunk. Concur has discussed with hotel partners the possibility of offering preprogrammed rooms based on your profile. You’ll plug your preferences into an app such as TripIt, and once you get to your hotel, your room will already be set to your perfect lighting scheme and temperature—you’ll even be logged in to your personal Netflix or Hulu account. Photo courtesy of Anete Lūsiņa/Unsplash Airlines can use AI to predict when more people will fly, or when weather might create more traffic to the airport. You’ll Fly Through the Airport

