Historic Spots to Hit During the DNC

With the Democratic National Convention in Philly fast approaching, out-of-towners are planning their trips to get right in the middle of the action. But before heading there, it’s important for any politician (and supporter) to map out the iconic places to eat, sleep, and spend downtime. From the birthplace of the Philly cheesesteak to the home of the Liberty Bell, there’s no shortage of historic sites to explore throughout the three-day convention.

EAT

Pat’s King of Steaks

What started as a small hot-dog stand has grown into a famous cheesesteak joint, thanks to original owner Pat Oliver, who invented the beef, onion, and cheese creation in 1930. Since then, well-known personalities—including politicians such as Senator John Kerry and President Barrack Obama—have stopped by the old-time hot spot to take a bite of the filled Italian roll, with a menu serving everything from a classic Philly cheesesteak to a mushroom-pepper pizza steak.

Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market in Philly Photo by Britt Reints/Flickr

Although this large food hub officially opened its doors in 1892, several markets existed in the same spot as early as 1680. Over the centuries, the public market went from operating out of city-owned sheds to a four-terminal space where it’s still located today. Every day, crowds of tourists and locals flood into the market, where some 75 individual small businesses run a daily operation—from a flock of Pennsylvania Dutch vendors to a creamery specializing in grilled cheese. And beyond shopping on your own, there are weekly tours that give you the rundown of the entire market to make sure you don’t miss out.

SLEEP

The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia

The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia

Housed inside a 1908 reproduction of the Pantheon (yes, the one in Rome) that once served as a bank building, this iconic hotel just emerged from a huge renovation that contemporized the interior while preserving its historic elements—from the French walnut original woodwork to a vault used to transport money for bank tellers. In addition to new guest rooms and communal spaces, celebrity chef Richard Sandoval recently introduced his latest dining concept, Aquimero, which cooks up Latin American cuisine for Philly visitors and locals alike. And with surrounding attractions like the Fabric Workshop and Museum and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, you’re never far from the city’s past.

Thomas Bond House B&B

Thomas Bond House B&B Photo by Norman Maddeaux/Flickr

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places , this 18th-century building is the only hotel located inside Philly’s Independence National Historic Park , home to the Liberty Bell. The inn got its name from Dr. Thomas Bond, who built the four-story house that served as a private residence until 1810. In 1988, the building was restored as a B&B showcasing its original details—from the modillion cornice roofline to its Rumford fireplace and grand staircase—that history buffs can admire.

DO

Mask and Wig Clubhouse