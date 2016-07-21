Historic Spots to Hit During the DNC

Photo by Jason Varney
By Nicoletta-Richardson
Jul 21, 2016
Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia
The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia hotel
Right in time for the Democratic National Convention from July 25-28
Article continues below advertisement
With the Democratic National Convention in Philly fast approaching, out-of-towners are planning their trips to get right in the middle of the action. But before heading there, it’s important for any politician (and supporter) to map out the iconic places to eat, sleep, and spend downtime. From the birthplace of the Philly cheesesteak to the home of the Liberty Bell, there’s no shortage of historic sites to explore throughout the three-day convention.
EAT
SLEEP
Housed inside a 1908 reproduction of the Pantheon (yes, the one in Rome) that once served as a bank building, this iconic hotel just emerged from a huge renovation that contemporized the interior while preserving its historic elements—from the French walnut original woodwork to a vault used to transport money for bank tellers. In addition to new guest rooms and communal spaces, celebrity chef Richard Sandoval recently introduced his latest dining concept, Aquimero, which cooks up Latin American cuisine for Philly visitors and locals alike. And with surrounding attractions like the Fabric Workshop and Museum and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, you’re never far from the city’s past.
National Register of Historic Places, this 18th-century building is the only hotel located inside Philly’s Independence National Historic Park, home to the Liberty Bell. The inn got its name from Dr. Thomas Bond, who built the four-story house that served as a private residence until 1810. In 1988, the building was restored as a B&B showcasing its original details—from the modillion cornice roofline to its Rumford fireplace and grand staircase—that history buffs can admire.
DO
Article continues below advertisement
Formerly a church, stable, and carriage house, this clubhouse turned into the official home of the nation’s oldest all-male musical comedy troupe in 1894. Started by a small group of Penn State students, the Mask and Wig Club designated the building—built by Italian architect Wilson Eyre and decorated with early art by Philly-born Maxfield Parrish—as their theater. The Clubhouse continues to accommodate the musical group today, performing free shows and annual productions that still bring in a crowd. Other than housing its singing members (and audience), the Clubhouse is available for social events, business meetings, and, of course, theatrical productions.
>>Next: A Chef’s Guide to Philadelphia
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy