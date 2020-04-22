The World’s 10 Greenest Cities of 2020

When factors like weather, diversity, and nightlife are considered, London tops the list of the world’s best cities, according to Resonance, a consultancy group in real estate, tourism, and economic development. But when it considered the elements that distinguish the world’s greenest cities, a capital in continental Europe came out on top.

Vienna may have only ranked 36 in Resonance’s overall list, but it ranked number one in this new list that was released on Earth Day. So what makes Vienna so green? For one, the Austrian capital gets 30 percent of its total energy needs from renewable sources, not to mention half of its population uses public transportation to get to work. Then you add in access to a high number of public green spaces, city-wide recycling and composting programs, and 135 farmers’ markets and it’s not hard to see why Vienna bests the competition.

To determine which cities would be considered for the list, Resonance Consultancy looked at the world's 50 most-visited cities as measured by the total number of reviews they receive on Tripadvisor, which is why you won't see eco-friendly cities like Copenhagen here.