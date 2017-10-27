Go Inside the Quirky “Micronation” of Molossia Through These Brilliant Photos

The nearest international border to Carson City, Nevada, is neither 239 miles to the north in New Pine Creek, Canada, nor is it 541 miles south, near Tijuana. It’s only about 30 minutes east of the city and a left off U.S. Route 50. There, on a small plot of land ensconced in Dayton Valley, sits the heart of the self-proclaimed Republic of Molossia, a micronation complete with customs office, currency, navy, postal service, rocket program—and president.



“When I first heard of it,” says photographer Amy Lombard, “I was like, ‘Wow, only in Nevada.’” And for Lombard, that was a big part of the appeal. “I’m one of those people who’s in Nevada way more than anyone should be. I’m always getting sent out there for stories.” Drawn to under-the-radar and misunderstood aspects of American culture, she filed the micronation away as another of the state’s quirky hidden treasures, marking it down as a place she’d need to visit some day.

Photo by Amy Lombard The customs house in the Republic of Molossia

Photo by Amy Lombard President Baugh suspects that he'll soon need a separate jacket to display all his medals.

Photo by Amy Lombard An image of the country's rocket program can be seen here in the bottom right.

Photo by Amy Lombard Lombard notes that Molossia is full of funny little details, like signs for free rocks or bottles of water with the President's face on them.

Photo by Amy Lombard The Molossia Trading Company, where visitors can buy souvenir t-shirts.

Photo by Amy Lombard