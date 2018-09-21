Go Behind the Scenes of More Than 50 Luxury Brands This October

If you’ve ever wondered how champagne is made, how many hours it takes to craft a handmade leather bag, or what goes into creating French perfume, mark your calendar for the weekend of October 12 to 14. For three days, French luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is hosting free VIP tours of the workshops and ateliers of 56 of its luxury and heritage brands in 14 countries around the world, including locations in the United States for the first time.

They’re called Les Journées Particulières, and registration for these rare behind-the-scenes looks at brands like Tag Heuer, Guerlain, and Givenchy begins on Saturday, September 22. LVMH began offering these VIP tours back in 2011, but for its fourth edition, Les Journées Particulières is opening 39 venues that have never been open to the public until now, including Rimowa’s 120-year-old factory in Germany.

Not only will you get an insider’s look at these iconic brands workshops and ateliers, but you’ll also get to meet some of the artisans who spend hours meticulously handcrafting items for such iconic brands as Dior and Louis Vuitton. Here are a few of our favorite events.

Rimowa

Cologne, Germany

Dates: October 13 and 14, with one-hour tours offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If the things you love more than your luggage can be counted on just one hand, this tour of Rimowa’s manufacturing and repair center should be added to your to-do list this October. This event marks the first time in the German company’s 120-year history that it is opening its doors to the public. You’ll be able to see workers handcraft and repair the iconic suitcases and also ogle the brand’s vintage luggage in its house museum.

Christian Dior

Montauroux, France

Dates: October 12, 13, and 14, with one-hour tours offered between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

There are opportunities during 2018 Les Journées Particulières to tour the workshops of Christian Dior in Paris. But head south to Grasse to Château de la Colle Noire, built in the 19th century in the heart of French perfume country, for a guided tour of the estate that Dior bought in 1950 and renovated as his own personal country retreat.

Domaine Chandon

Yountville, California

Dates: October 12, 13, 14 with 90-minute tours at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. each day.

Located in California’s Napa Valley, Domaine Chandon was the first French vineyard to open in the region back in 1973. You’ll begin your experience at the visitor center before moving into the vineyards for a private tour, where you’ll taste grapes right off the vine before they are harvested for the season. Finally, a local mixologist will pair sparkling cocktails with light bites made from local produce to enjoy on the winery’s sprawling lawn.

To register for these events, go to lesjourneesparticulieres.com and create a profile sign-up for priority passes for you and up to three guests starting on September 22 and 25.

