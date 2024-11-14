This California Destination Is the Perfect Outdoor Getaway

You’re going about your day when visions of cloudless, starry night skies and otherworldly mountain silhouettes fill your mind. It’s a sign you’re due for a check-in with nature, and there’s no better place to find it than Greater Palm Springs, two hours east of Los Angeles. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful escape or an exhilarating activity, this oasis of natural beauty offers something for everyone.

From serene hikes and hot air balloon rides to national parks and local events, here’s a guide to the region’s best fresh-air experiences.

Hike the Indian Canyons and beyond

With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, Greater Palm Springs is a magnet for nature lovers and hikers. The Indian Canyons’ scenic trails wind through ancient palm groves, streams, and impressive rock formations minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or prefer a gentle walk, the canyons provide a peaceful and immersive connection to nature.

Palm Canyon in Palm Springs Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Another must-hike is Tahquitz Canyon, where moderate effort rewards you with stunning views and a seasonal 60-foot waterfall. Like the nearby Indian Canyons, these lands are part of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, adding a layer of cultural richness to your outdoor exploration.

For a leisurely hike, explore the Cove Oasis trail network in La Quinta; these scenic, well-marked routes are suited for hikers of all skill levels. They offer gorgeous panoramas of the surrounding desert landscape, making them ideal for unwinding and reconnecting with nature. The Cove Oasis Loop Trail is a mostly flat, 1.8-mile path that meanders through a scenic oasis with palm trees. Enjoy epic mountain views as you explore the area’s natural beauty, ideal for a relaxed hike with minimal elevation change.

Ride a hot air balloon and aerial tramway

The Aerial Tram making its way to the top of Mt. San Jacinto Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Want a bird’s-eye perspective of the incredible landscape? Book a private sunrise tour with Balloons Above, a small company that’s been operating in Greater Palm Springs for 40 years. Experience the tranquility of floating over the valley as the first rays illuminate the surrounding mountains. It’s a peaceful and awe-inspiring way to soak in the region’s beauty.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway takes you on a scenic 2.5-mile journey to the top of Mt. San Jacinto for a more laid-back way to get an aerial view. As you ascend in the world’s largest rotating tramcar and the landscape falls away behind you, turn around and look back at the shrinking valley floor. It’s exciting watching the scenery become smaller and smaller as you reach the alpine forest up top—where an observation deck, two restaurants, and more than 50 miles of hiking trails await.

Visit Joshua Tree National Park

A Joshua tree stands in its namesake national park. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Exploring Joshua Tree National Park is essential on a trip to Greater Palm Springs. Known for iconic twisted trees and otherworldly rock formations, the park is a haven for hikers, climbers, and stargazers alike. Take a guided Red Jeep Tour for an off-road adventure. The five- to six-hour tour, led by a naturalist, passes through two deserts and the transition zone between the two ecosystems and includes a picnic lunch.

Enroll in one of the field classes at the Desert Institute, the educational branch of the Joshua Tree National Park Association, and deepen your knowledge of the area’s unique geology and ecology. Classes include topics like learning wilderness navigation, a photography tour of the Salton Sea, and the basics of plant identification.

Play tennis and golf in Indian Wells

Court 1 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

For tennis enthusiasts, you can practice your swing at Indian Wells Tennis Garden’s top-tier courts on the same surface that tennis greats like Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Coco Gauff have played. Hit the links at the Indian Wells Golf Resort for traditional rounds of golf and nighttime events like Shots in the Night, where you can play glow-in-the-dark golf.

If you want even more fresh-air activities, head to the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas. This stylish resort caters to active travelers with tennis, pickleball, cycling, golf, and more. Families will love the on-site water park, a crowd-pleasing spot to relax and have fun in the sun.

Whether hiking through the serene beauty of the Indian Canyons, floating over the valley in a hot air balloon, or taking in the energy of Joshua Tree National Park, Greater Palm Springs promises endless opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. With so many diverse activities and ways to escape the ordinary, this destination is a playground for adventurers, families, and anyone looking to break away from their daily routine and breathe fresh air.