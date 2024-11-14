Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationHealth + Wellness
Sponsored by Visit Greater Palm Springs   •  November 14, 2024

This California Destination Is the Perfect Outdoor Getaway

Catch the sunrise on canyon hikes, take an aerial tram to a forested mountaintop, then squeeze in a few rounds of night golf on a world-renowned course in Greater Palm Springs.

A view of the purple mountains reflecting in a pond at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California.

A view of the mountains from Indian Wells Golf Resort

Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

You’re going about your day when visions of cloudless, starry night skies and otherworldly mountain silhouettes fill your mind. It’s a sign you’re due for a check-in with nature, and there’s no better place to find it than Greater Palm Springs, two hours east of Los Angeles. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful escape or an exhilarating activity, this oasis of natural beauty offers something for everyone.

From serene hikes and hot air balloon rides to national parks and local events, here’s a guide to the region’s best fresh-air experiences.

Hike the Indian Canyons and beyond

With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, Greater Palm Springs is a magnet for nature lovers and hikers. The Indian Canyons’ scenic trails wind through ancient palm groves, streams, and impressive rock formations minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or prefer a gentle walk, the canyons provide a peaceful and immersive connection to nature.

A wide view of Joshua Trees in a valley of Palm Canyon, California.

Palm Canyon in Palm Springs

Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Another must-hike is Tahquitz Canyon, where moderate effort rewards you with stunning views and a seasonal 60-foot waterfall. Like the nearby Indian Canyons, these lands are part of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, adding a layer of cultural richness to your outdoor exploration.

For a leisurely hike, explore the Cove Oasis trail network in La Quinta; these scenic, well-marked routes are suited for hikers of all skill levels. They offer gorgeous panoramas of the surrounding desert landscape, making them ideal for unwinding and reconnecting with nature. The Cove Oasis Loop Trail is a mostly flat, 1.8-mile path that meanders through a scenic oasis with palm trees. Enjoy epic mountain views as you explore the area’s natural beauty, ideal for a relaxed hike with minimal elevation change.

Ride a hot air balloon and aerial tramway

An Aerial Tram over a vast rocky and mountainous landscape making its way to the top of Mt. San Jacinto in the Greater Palm Springs, California.

The Aerial Tram making its way to the top of Mt. San Jacinto

Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Want a bird’s-eye perspective of the incredible landscape? Book a private sunrise tour with Balloons Above, a small company that’s been operating in Greater Palm Springs for 40 years. Experience the tranquility of floating over the valley as the first rays illuminate the surrounding mountains. It’s a peaceful and awe-inspiring way to soak in the region’s beauty.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway takes you on a scenic 2.5-mile journey to the top of Mt. San Jacinto for a more laid-back way to get an aerial view. As you ascend in the world’s largest rotating tramcar and the landscape falls away behind you, turn around and look back at the shrinking valley floor. It’s exciting watching the scenery become smaller and smaller as you reach the alpine forest up top—where an observation deck, two restaurants, and more than 50 miles of hiking trails await.

Visit Joshua Tree National Park

A Joshua Tree in Joshua Tree national park in Greater Palm Springs, California.

A Joshua tree stands in its namesake national park.

Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Exploring Joshua Tree National Park is essential on a trip to Greater Palm Springs. Known for iconic twisted trees and otherworldly rock formations, the park is a haven for hikers, climbers, and stargazers alike. Take a guided Red Jeep Tour for an off-road adventure. The five- to six-hour tour, led by a naturalist, passes through two deserts and the transition zone between the two ecosystems and includes a picnic lunch.

Enroll in one of the field classes at the Desert Institute, the educational branch of the Joshua Tree National Park Association, and deepen your knowledge of the area’s unique geology and ecology. Classes include topics like learning wilderness navigation, a photography tour of the Salton Sea, and the basics of plant identification.

Play tennis and golf in Indian Wells

An overall view of a full stadium at Court 1 in the Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Greater Palm Springs, California.

Court 1 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

For tennis enthusiasts, you can practice your swing at Indian Wells Tennis Garden’s top-tier courts on the same surface that tennis greats like Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Coco Gauff have played. Hit the links at the Indian Wells Golf Resort for traditional rounds of golf and nighttime events like Shots in the Night, where you can play glow-in-the-dark golf.

If you want even more fresh-air activities, head to the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas. This stylish resort caters to active travelers with tennis, pickleball, cycling, golf, and more. Families will love the on-site water park, a crowd-pleasing spot to relax and have fun in the sun.

Whether hiking through the serene beauty of the Indian Canyons, floating over the valley in a hot air balloon, or taking in the energy of Joshua Tree National Park, Greater Palm Springs promises endless opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. With so many diverse activities and ways to escape the ordinary, this destination is a playground for adventurers, families, and anyone looking to break away from their daily routine and breathe fresh air.

Visit Greater Palm Springs
From Our Partners
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by
Sit back and enjoy views like the Gastein Valley aboard the ÖBB railway.
Trains
Navigating Austria By Rail: A Guide
Sponsored by
A view of the pool and surrounding desert mountains at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California
Health + Wellness
Treat Yourself to a Wellness Weekend in This Desert Oasis
Sponsored by
A view of the pool and patio at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, California.
Health + Wellness
Need a Reset? Head to This California Desert Oasis for a Mindful Retreat
Sponsored by
Chania
Outdoor Adventure
9 Exclusive Experiences to Try in Greece
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
7 Cool Things to Do in Dublin (That Don’t Involve Pubs)
History + Culture
7 Underrated Things to Do in Dublin
November 13, 2024 05:40 PM
 · 
Yvonne Gordon
Key West Snorkelling in the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary
Water Sports
This Florida Island Is One of the Best in the World For Snorkeling
November 13, 2024 05:26 PM
 · 
Charlene Fang
CharlestonFoodstory_BeautifulSouth_AndrewCebulka.jpg
Food + Drink
This Southern City Is Top of Our List for Food Right Now. Here’s Why.
November 13, 2024 04:56 PM
People skiing on mountain slope with peak in background
Winter Sports
No One Does It Like Us: Why My First Experience at a Winter Summit For Black Skiers Was So Invigorating
November 13, 2024 04:39 PM
 · 
Shayla Martin

See More