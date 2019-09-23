Get a Mobile Passport Discount While Donating to Dorian Relief

If you have been thinking about downloading the Mobile Passport app, this Friday is the day to do it.

In honor of World Tourism Day (September 27), Mobile Passport plus, the premium version of the Mobile Passport app, is being made available for $10 instead of the usual $15. An added bonus: $5 of that $10 will be donated to the nonprofit Tourism Cares’ Hurricane Dorian disaster recovery fund.

The Mobile Passport app enables U.S. and Canada passport holders to submit their passport information to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) via their mobile device. They can also use dedicated lanes during the customs entry process at 28 participating airports and four cruise terminals. The app itself is free, and unlike Global Entry (another customs entry expediting service), it does not require a background check or interview.

If you upgrade to Mobile Passport plus (which usually costs $15 annually), the added features include a document scanner that will scan and store your passport profile so that you don’t have to re-enter your passport information each time you come back into the country.

If your passport is due to expire soon, read AFAR’s article on how to renew a U.S. passport before downloading the Mobile Passport app via Apple’s App Store or Google Play. For the promotional $10 price and corresponding donation, you will first need to download Mobile Passport for iOS or Android (if you don’t already have it) and then upgrade to Mobile Passport plus on September 27 using this code: WTD2019TC

Tourism Cares’ disaster recovery fund focuses on helping to restore tourism resources in impacted destinations. World Tourism Day is a day designed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization to bring awareness to tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic value.

