Germany to Reopen to U.S. Travelers on June 20

Good news for U.S. travelers looking to spend their summer relaxing on the banks of the Rhine: Starting June 20, Germany will allow unrestricted access to U.S. residents, regardless of vaccination status.

The move follows the wider recommendation from the European Union Council, which on June 18 added the United States to its list of countries approved for entry. Despite the suggestion from the governing body, each EU member state has the final say on exactly what their requirements are and will be for travelers entering their borders. In an effort to salvage the summer tourist season, Spain, France, Denmark, Portugal, and Greece have also opened to U.S. travelers in recent weeks.

According to the German government, prior to departure, travelers from the U.S. heading to Germany must provide a negative COVID-19 test result, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or proof of vaccination. Both PCR and rapid tests are accepted, though requirements are slightly different for each: The PCR test must be taken “no more than 72 hours prior to entering Germany; the rapid antigen test, no more than 48 hours.” There is also fine print for proof of vaccination: To qualify, it must have been at least 14 days since the last vaccine dose was administered, and the proof of vaccination must be a physical copy. (A digital photo of a card will not be accepted.) A 10-day quarantine—which was previously mandated for U.S. travelers arriving in Germany—will no longer be required.