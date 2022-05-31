German Low-Cost Carrier Condor Offers Europe Flights From $265

Condor Airlines made waves this spring when it unveiled its new candy-striped planes. But perhaps more impressive than the look of the aircraft are the prices for the flights. Last week, the German low-cost carrier launched nonstop flights from Boston to Frankfurt with airfares as low as $265 each way, bringing affordable fares to fliers traveling between the East Coast and Germany. The Boston flights are part of a much larger expansion of U.S. service from Condor, just in time for the summer travel season.

The new route between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA), which launched on May 23, is now operating three times per week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—on A330-200 aircraft.

The Boston launch coincided with Condor’s first flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Frankfurt. As of May 24, Condor is offering thrice weekly service (on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays) between L.A and Frankfurt on Boeing 767-300 aircraft. On May 19, Condor also launched service between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Frankfurt with service on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, also on Boeing 767-300 planes. Condor’s international service features economy, premium, and business-class seats. One-way West Coast fares start as low as $319.

With the addition of Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, Condor now flies directly to 16 North America gateways (12 in the U.S. and 4 in Canada):

Anchorage, Alaska

Baltimore, Maryland

Boston

Fairbanks, Alaska

Halifax, Canada

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Minneapolis, Minnesota

New York City

Phoenix, Arizona

Portland, Oregon

San Francisco

Seattle

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Whitehorse, Canada

From its Frankfurt hub, Condor connects to more than 100 destinations in Europe and beyond.