Fly South for the Winter With These Amazing Flight Deals

What’s the perfect antidote to a long and frigid East Coast winter? An affordable trip down South, that’s what. Delta Air Lines has an airfare sale going on through October 30 that will get you to charming, warmer weather locales such as Savannah and Charleston for under $150.

The airline has released a slew of deals for southern destinations from New York. Flights to Charleston, South Carolina, are as low as $127 round-trip on numerous dates between December and February. You can also get to Savannah, Georgia, from New York for as low as $137 round-trip on select dates between December and February.

If you want to hit the beach in Florida, the Delta sale includes flights from New York to West Palm Beach, starting at $137 round-trip, and to Miami from $147 round-trip. Or take the fam to Disney World, with flights to Orlando from New York starting at $137 round-trip, all for travel during December, January, and February.

But Delta isn’t the only carrier trying to entice us south. A Google Flights search for winter trips to New Orleans from New York unveiled round-trip fares as low as $106 on American Airlines (with a stop), or as low as $133 on United, nonstop.

There are ample nonstop round-trip flights from New York to Nashville going for $157 on United this winter, and you can get to Memphis for as little as $141 in January on American (with a stop).

There are deals to be had from Boston to Savannah, too, with nonstop flights on JetBlue from $137 throughout January and February. JetBlue will also get Bostonians to Charleston (nonstop) for as little as $117 round-trip throughout the winter, and nonstop flights on Delta from Boston to Miami are also going for as low as $117 in January and February.

One of the best deals we found? Nonstop, round-trip flights from Philly to Miami for $99 on American for travel in January and February.

