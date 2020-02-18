Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

Airlines Cancel More Flights to China Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By Michelle Baran

Feb 18, 2020

Numerous flights to Beijing are on hold.

Photo by Joshua Davenport/Shutterstock

If you have an upcoming trip to China, you should check with your airline to see whether the flight is still operating.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, and British Airways have all canceled their flights to China as efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak that originated there intensify.

Delta Air Lines has temporarily suspended all flights between the United States and China through April 30 “due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the carrier said in a statement. Prior to the suspension, Delta operated 42 weekly flights between the United States and China.

United Airlines has also suspended flight service between the United States and Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Chengdu until April 24. The airline reminded travelers that non-U.S. citizens who have visited mainland China within the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter the United States.

American Airlines, too, has halted its flights between Los Angeles or Dallas–Fort Worth and both Shanghai and Beijing through April 24.

American, United, and Delta have waived change fees for flights to China during the affected dates.

Other airlines have canceled flights to China as well. British Airways has stopped all flights to and from China after the U.K. government warned against all unnecessary travel to the country amid the outbreak.

British Airways normally operates daily flights from London’s Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing. Flights to those cities have been canceled through March 31, and flights from those cities to the United Kingdom have been canceled until April 1.

Air India, South Korean budget carrier Seoul Air, and Indonesia’s Lion Air have also halted all of their flights to the country. Other carriers, including Finnair, Hong Kong–based Cathay Pacific, and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia, have slashed service as well.

Beyond disrupting travel, the reduction in airlift raises concerns about the broader economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak (also known as Covid-19). Hotels, airlines, and cruise operators are all expected to experience severe repercussions, especially in China and its surrounding countries.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. This story was initially published on January 29, 2020, and was updated on February 18, 2020, to reflect current information.

