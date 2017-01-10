Five Great New Travel-Related Tech Products from CES 2017

Two things are certainties at the start of a new year: drunken renditions of “Auld Lang Syne” and another iteration of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The former doesn’t usually have anything to do with travel; the latter most definitely does.

Every year, a handful of companies exhibiting at the show unveil whiz-bang gadgets and gizmos designed to make life easier and more efficient. This year, five such high-tech travel items caught our attention.

Without question, number one on this list is the Ocean Medallion, an electronic charm from Carnival Corp., that passengers can carry aboard cruise ships to personalize the experience. The charm, which is the size of a silver dollar, will launch on the Regal Princess in November and will enable passengers to pay for food and drinks, open room doors, find fellow family members on the ship, and more.

According to an article in the New York Times, the tokens will also connect to a new shipwide gambling platform and will empower guests to order food to be delivered to them wherever they are.

Passengers can keep the medallion in a pocket or wear it as a charm.

Similar technology currently is in use—in bracelet form—at rival cruise line Royal Caribbean, where WOW Bands act almost exclusively as room keys and wireless payment devices. The Walt Disney World Resort, in Florida, also offers wristbands as room keys, wireless payment devices, and park tickets.