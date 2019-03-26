Finland Wants to Send You on a Free Summer Vacation With a Local Guide

For the second year in a row, Finland ranked number one in the annual World Happiness Report out of 156 countries. Many factors, including a high GDP per capita and free access to education, may contribute to the overall sense of well-being in Finland. But Visit Finland thinks the answer is much simpler.

“Our secret is in our nature, very literally,” according to the country’s tourism board. “When others go to therapy, Finns put on a pair of rubber boots and head to the woods.”

This summer, Finland wants to share the secret to its happiness by pairing travelers with local guides, who will talk about how their connection with nature improves their lives. Through this program, dubbed “Rent a Finn,” nearly a dozen locals throughout Finland will host visitors at their countryside homes for a long weekend.

What does the trip involve?

During your three-day stay, you’ll be paired with a local guide who will welcome you into his or her home and take you into the Finnish countryside. Dates for the visits range from June to August this summer and the trips are located throughout the country.

For example, you could be paired up with Petri, who lives with his wife and dog in a small village in the middle of a national park on the Baltic Sea. There, you could have the chance to go hiking, biking, or just sit by the campfire with them near their home on the southern coast of Finland in June.